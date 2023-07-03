Notre Dame-Belmont high jumper Melanie Castelli had one of the most unique rivalries with the Central Coast Section’s other two top jumpers, St. Francis junior Jamie Wade and Menlo junior Summer Young. Heck, it isn’t fair to call it a “rivalry” at all.
Castelli finished as the CCS’ best high jumper at the CIF State Track & Field Championships, reaching the podium with a seventh-place jump of 5 feet, 6 inches, while Wade and Young tied for 10th in the state at 5-4. You wouldn’t be able to tell the three went to different school by the kinship they were showing in the high jump pit that May 27 afternoon, though.
Throughout the postseason, Castelli, Wade and Young were all helping and rooting one another along, a unique dynamic brought about by a unique situation — they all train with the same coach, Betsy Westman, at Serra High School. So, while they weren’t competing for the same team on the scoresheet, they were all unified in the idea of competing for Team Betsy.
“I loved it,” Castelli said. “Honestly, I got super close with those two girls. … I thought they were super sweet girls. I loved being around them. They all had such positive energy … and I loved competing with them and hanging out with them. So, it was a win-win.”
As Notre Dame-Belmont’s only track athlete to qualify for both the Central Coast Section meet, and the state championships, Castelli was indeed impacted by her connection with Team Betsy. The upshot was historic, as the senior became the first NDB track athlete to reach the state finals in back-to-back years since Krissy Smoot in 2018 and ’19 and recorded a better height than the previous year when her jump of 5-4 landed her on the 2022 podium in fourth place, making her the highest placer in the state finals in school history.
Now, Castelli is being recognized as the Daily Journal Girls’ Track Athlete of the Year.
“It kind of made everybody else kind of strive,” NDB head coach Ron Douglas said. “She went to all these other big events that nobody thought of previously, and she kind of did well at those events. So, it kind of made … everyone else on the team want to strive for those things.”
When Douglas took over the program last year, he knew NDB wasn’t exactly known for its track and field prowess. The campus — which does excel in myriad other sports — doesn’t even have its own track facilities. As a result, the Tigers train at two nearby campuses, with runners mainly practicing at College of San Mateo, while some of the field athletes, like Castelli, practice at Serra.
Douglas said he didn’t realize he had a future state contender in his midst when he first arrived at NDB. Castelli did approach him about wanting to compete in the high jump and had a noteworthy but unexceptional personal record of 5-2 at that time.
“I definitely was lucky with the fact that she was there,” Douglas said. “I had no idea what I was walking into … and I don’t think [the school] knew, to be honest with you, what they had there.”
Castelli showed quick promise as a junior in 2022, winning her first competition of the year at the King’s Academy Invitational with a jump of 5-4. It was onward and upward from there, as she’d go on to win the West Bay Athletic championship, place second in the CCS finals, and a historic fourth at the state finals.
In the grand scheme of things, this came as a surprise even to Castelli, who admittedly wasn’t much of an athlete when she arrived at NDB.
“When it comes to sports, I was always mediocre,” Castelli said. “I never really stood out. … I was never first pick for kick ball, I was always middle pick or last. So, when it came to track, I just loved it. It never mattered how good I did or bad I did … and that’s what led me to be where I am.”
As a senior, she picked up where she left off, topping podiums at a majority of invitationals, even though she was maintaining her average around the 5-4 mark through the first month of the season. Then, before she bettered it, she got much worse, suffering her worst finish of the season April 8 at the high-profile Arcadia Invitational, busting out in ninth place with a best jump of 5-2.
But while Castelli would go on to find a group of competitors she trusted implicitly in Team Betsy toward the end of the season, her acquaintances in Arcadia weren’t nearly as kind. Douglas said the reason she performed so poorly there is because she changed the size of spikes at the last minute, something she was told she had to do by one of the other athletes competing in the event.
What that athlete told her about her previous spikes not being allowed at the meet turned out to not be true, Castelli said.
“That caused me to lose a lot of traction,” Castelli said. “So, I was just slipping and wasn’t able to get grip, and it was just a hot mess.”
After a week’s worth of soul searching, Castelli returned to competition with a vengeance. The next week, in another primetime meet at the Mt. SAC Relays, the senior took second place with the best performance of her career, topping out at 5-8, a height that currently stands as her PR.
“My coaches and I were just kind of besides ourselves (that whole week),” Castelli said, “which is why Mt. SAC was such a great meet for me because I was able to bounce back from the issues I had the week prior, and show how I actually can perform.”
Castelli went on to repeat as the WBAL champ and claimed her first CCS title two week later with a first-place jump of 5-7, and jumping all alone at 5-9, just missed recording the potential new PR on her final jump.
“I attempted it, and I was upset because my ankles hit [the bar] on the last attempt,” Castelli said. “So, I have it, I just need to work a little bit harder.”
Now, Castelli is looking forward to competing at an NCAA Division I athlete at Cal Poly.
The NDB graduate now leaves a legacy of what is possible in track and field. Beyond the championships and the historic state showing, what she means to the program as Douglas attempt to build it toward respectability is as much about Castelli’s presence as a role model as it is a competitor.
“She kind of kept the same kind of attitude she had as when I met her,” Douglas said. “She’s working hard. She’s very encouraging … and she’s kind of bringing them along.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.