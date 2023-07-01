The rise to greatness of the Menlo boys’ track-and-field relay team starts as a love story.
In addition to myriad individual records set by Aiden Deffner, William Hauser, Justin Pretre and Landon Pretre, the quartet teamed to break two long-standing Central Coast Section records in the 4x800 and the 4x1,600 relays this season. The first of these was April 15 at the Mt. SAC Relays, a second-place finish in the 4x1,600 with a stunning time of 17 minutes, 19.22 seconds, breaking a 44-year-old CCS record in the event.
The inspiration for the record time was Ivy Swafford, a senior volleyball standout from Johnson City High School in Texas, who was in town to root for Deffner after the two had been dating via a long-distance relationship. The senior cut his personal record in the 1,600 by seven seconds on his leg of the relay — and the rest is history.
“We were joking about it the entire time, and Aiden ended up dropping like a seven-second PR,” Landon Pretre said. “So, that was pretty funny.”
Deffner and his teammates went on to coalesce into the most decorated boys’ relay team in Menlo history.
They returned to action April 22 at the Oregon Relays on the campus of University of Oregon and shattered a meet record in the 4x800 relay with a first-place time of 7:49.13. Then in the postseason, the foursome captured West Bay Athletic League and Central Coast Section championships in the 4x800, before traveling to the CIF Track & Field Championship Finals in Clovis, where they took second place with time of 7:39.10, also a new CCS record.
The landmark season by seniors Deffner and Justin Pretre, and sophomores Hauser and Justin Pretre have earned Menlo’s meritorious relay team the honor of Daily Journal Boys’ Track Athletes of the Year.
“We had a plan for a while,” said Landon Pretre, who in the fall helped Menlo cross country to a second-place finish in Division V at the CIF State Cross Country Championships.
“Obviously we had a really good cross country season, so we knew we were going to have a really solid relay team,” he said. “We had a lot of really good relays last year. So, this year we kind of moved up in distance to kind of get those distance relays, like the [4x800] and the 4xMile. And, yeah, we all knew we had a bunch of talented athletes together, so it was only a matter of time before we put together a good relay.”
The dedicated group runs year-round, and began falling into step with one another as a relay team during the winter indoor season with the iGreyhounds Track Club, run by Menlo track coach Jorge Chen.
Chen first glimpsed the team’s potential at the Nike Indoor Nationals at the Armory in New York, where the foursome finished second in the nation in the 4xMile. The team expressed disappointment for not taking first place, especially anchor leg Justin Pretre — committed to run at Cal next season — who Chen said was fixated on goal of breaking the tape for a first-place finish in a primetime relay event.
“We had a great winter training season between cross country and track, and I knew this group, this quartet was going to be something special,” Chen said. “And surely they were.”
Chen was hip to a unique opportunity, as the CIF had never officially sanctioned a 4x800 relay race until this year. The longtime track and cross country coach had a deep stable of distance runners, as Menlo’s teams often do.
Two years ago, when Deffner and Justin Pretre were sophomores, a relay team that included current Ivy League runners Calvin Katz (Yale) and Kamran Murray (Cornell) showed some promise, but settled for third place at the 2021 West Bay Athletic League championships, failing to qualify for the CCS meet. Last season, Deffner and the Pretre brothers teamed with William Floyd — who claimed the CCS title in boys’ pole vault this year — and the four qualified for CCS in the 4x400 by virtue of a second-place finish at the WBAL championships, but faded into oblivion during the prelims of the section meet.
So, this year, with the addition of Hauser, Chen turned up the heat. Hauser got a grueling introductory course April 1 at the Stanford Invitational. After running to a respectable 11th-place finish in the 3,200 meters, Chen pushed the sophomore to compete as the 400 leg of the distance medley relay just one hour later. With Landon Pretre running the 1,200 leg, Deffner the 800 leg, and Justin Pretre the anchor 1,600 leg, Hauser recorded a 53-second split in the 400 to help Menlo to a second-place finish in 10:13.17 in the event.
“Which was awesome,” Chen said. “Again, I like to challenge these boys to sometimes do things that that they’re not used to doing, but at the same time competing — right? — the main thing’s competing.”
For Hauser, earning his stripes on the relay team was a game-changer.
“I was the last one to come in,” Hauser said. “They’ve known each other for a while. ... It’s been great. They’ve been really inclusive, and it’s been great to run relays with them. ... It was great. It was so much fun to run relays as a team because freshman year I think I ran one relay ... but coming into sophomore year, I think it was a lot of fun to run as a team and then actually do well as a team.”
Justin Pretre went on to achieve his goal of breaking the tape in the rare 4x1,600 relay at the Oregon Relays. In was the of a streak of relay wins, including a first-place finish in the 4x400 in the wBAL 1A meet March 22.
The senior also set a slew of individual records, breaking the Menlo mark in the 800 in 1:52.90, and breaking the Menlo and WBAL marks in the mile in 4:12.98, and the 3,000 in 8:28.06. Landon Pretre also made history, setting the Menlo and WBAL marks in the 3,200 in 9:05.63, and the two-mile in 9:08.83.
“I think at the beginning of the season, we weren’t really a hundred percent confident that we were going to actually run the [4x800] at the state meet,” Landon Pretre said, “even though it was a new race. ... But I think as the season went on, we saw how strong of a team we had.”
Landon Pretre said his focus was on the 3,200 midway through the season, but that changed after the reaching the relay podiums of Arcadia, where the 4x800 team took second place April 8, and in Oregon.
“So, it was like, all of these pieces were falling together,” Landon Pretre said. “And at that point, there was no world in which we couldn’t race it. So, I think it was an amazing decision.”
That decision came to fruition in the state championships. Unlike the CCS championships, where Justin Pretre donned his “Superman” persona — a nickname given to him by Chen after the senior reached the section podium in the 800 (third place), the 1,600 (fourth) and the 4x800 — all four relay runners focused exclusively on the 4x800 at the state meet.
It was a thrilling finish, that saw Justin Pretre achieve different “Superman” heights. Running the anchor leg, he took the baton trailing San Clemente’s Taj Clark by nearly 50 meters. It wasn’t a fairytale finish, as San Clemente held on to win the title, but the thrilling finish had Justin Pretre right on Clark’s heels. San Clemente won it in 7:38.59, less than one second ahead of Menlo’s CCS-record time of 7:39.10.
“Every time Justin gets the baton, I’m just dancing on the sideline, because I know something special is going to come of it — every time,” Chen said.
Justin Pretre used many of the traits that will help him compete for a spot at Cal, utilizing patience, strategy and technique to not only turn up the heat on San Clemente, but also hold off a late surge by Long Beach Poly’s anchor Xai Ricks in the process.
“I decided that I would just try my best to just sit on his back and try to use [Ricks] to pull me,” Justin Pretre said. “Then (with about 150 meters to go) I just kind of went around him and used that final turn to slingshot into lane 2. And that was one of the strongest finishes, I think, I’ve had all year where I just felt really, really good with a hundred to go, and just felt strong and powerful ... doing my best to catch the first guy. And I was closing the gap. I just kind of ran out of real estate, I guess.”
As for the love story, Deffner and Swafford will reunite in the fall, as both are committed as student-athletes to Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.
The graduation of Deffner and Justin Pretre means the Menlo relay team might need some rebuilding. Even with Hauser and Landon Pretre intent on focusing more on individual events next season, Chen said they could well re-break the records they set this year, thanks much to the leadership shown by his seniors this season.
“I honestly think ... our future team will be able to get a shot at breaking it as well, just because Landon and Will are really, really improving,” Chen said. “This year obviously, Justin was such a great leader, not only in workouts and just helping these two young boys get better, but he was an inspiration. Even off the track, Justin was a true leader that I haven’t had for a while, to be honest.”
