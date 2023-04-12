It’s not uncommon for high school soccer coaches to lament a player eschewing the school team in favor of club or academy programs. In the case of Sequoia senior Leimana Makasini Jr., a series of unfortunate events kept the senior a relative unknown to all but the most hardcore youth soccer fans.
But Makasini made the team for his senior year and became the point man for a Ravens squad that captured the Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division title with an 8-2 mark and 14-5-1 record overall. A combination of speed, strength and just sheer soccer acumen, the striker scored 18 goals, assisted on 19 others and accounted for 32% of Sequoia’s points this season as he shared the PAL Ocean Division Forward of the Year honors with Half Moon Bay’s Nate Freitas and South City’s Angel Ramirez.
But it was Makasini’s versatility that earns him the San Mateo Daily Journal Boys’ Soccer Player of the Year honor.
“I really wanted to do school sports. It’s my senior year and I wanted to play as many sports as possible,” Makasini said. “I really wanted to do (Sequoia) soccer.”
What makes Makasini so dangerous is he is, essentially, three players in one. He can play as a target forward, who uses his speed to run past defenders onto passes over the top or through the defensive line. He is superb with his back to the goal, with an ability to hold a defender on his back and then either turn and break in on goal, or look up and find a teammate with a scoring opportunity.
And when things got too clogged in the middle for Makasini, he was moved out to the wing where he became a dangerous distributor with pinpoint passes to the front of the goal.
“There is no question he is a forward,” Sequoia head coach Greg Markoulakis said. “But I did put him in the midfield a couple of times. He has an ability to connect (with teammates) in the middle.”
Makasini credits time spent in both positions growing up in the game for his ability to be a distributor and a finisher.
“I started off as a left mid(fielder), but people starting moving me more to a central position. They thought it was best for me,” Makasini said. “My dad always thought of me as a midfielder. He thought my passing ability was the best part. But all my coaches thought the best thing was me being the target man.
“Playing all these different roles (at the youth level), it really felt natural (at Sequoia).”
It’s Makasini’s unreal speed that makes him so dangerous as a target forward. He can play a little bit deeper and use his speed to blast past defenders and chase down balls. That is only half the battle, however, because he still needs to have the body awareness and touch to not only maintain control of the ball, but to fend off defenders, who are trying to knock him off the ball. Double- and triple-teams were not guaranteed to stop Makasini.
“It was speed, (plus) his ball control and he would check shoulders really well,” Markoulakis said. “He was always thinking about the next step. … His first touch was so in control it allowed him to step into the second touch, which he was excellent at.”
Not especially big and bulky to the eye, Makasini, nonetheless, had a strength that belied his stature and it was that strength that allowed him to play with his back to the goal. He credits a season of football with helping him get used to contact. While he was the kicker, he still had to mix it up in practice and games. He thinks that gave him an edge on the soccer field.
“The weight training, it helped a bit,” Makasini said, adding he was about 6-feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. “It wasn’t just the weightlifting, but the whole mentality of not being afraid to go in on tackles; on getting comfortable with contact.”
Added Markoulakis: “He has a sturdy base. … Super strong core. His balance is incredible.”
When opposing defenses did manage to shut down the middle of the field, they simply followed Makasini out to the flank, opening up the middle for the rest of the Ravens’ attackers.
“He knows how to draw defenders,” Markoulakis said. “He found a lot of success taking himself out to the wing. … He could serve the most beautiful balls in. Having that kind of strength and speed, you wouldn’t expect the technical (portion of his game) to be so good.”
And it almost didn’t happen. Makasini was coming off an injury during club season his freshman year at Sequoia and didn’t make the varsity team. His sophomore year was the COVID year and he decided to stick with academy ball his junior year.
But he was determined to play soccer for the Ravens for his senior year. Markoulakis was hoping he would play, as well, after getting a glimpse of Makasini at a summer training session.
“He was rusty in the summer, but it was his first step and tactical awareness and that was [all I needed to see],” Markoulakis said. “Within five minutes I could tell (he was a player). I was just hoping he would come out for the team.”
Makasini’s soccer debut was delayed because the Sequoia football team advanced to the semifinals of the Central Coast Section Division IV bracket. The football season ended on a Friday and Makasini was playing in a soccer game the following Wednesday. He scored the Ravens only goal in a 1-1 draw with Mills and he continued to shred PAL competition, with 14 goals and 11 assists coming in Ocean Division play as the Ravens clinched the league title on the final day of the regular season.
“I’ve had academy guys before. They’ve been incredible,” Markoulakis said. “But no one as complete as [Makasini] — ever.”
