It was deuces wild for Crystal golfer Edan Cui. His second year of high school golf resulted in a similar trajectory as his freshman year. He missed the start of the high school season as he was finishing up junior tournament play, which meant for the second year in a row he was relegated to second-team all-West Bay Athletic League.
And for the second time in two years, Cui helped the Gryphons to a second straight WBAL team championship, going undefeated this past season. That qualified the Gryphons for the Central Coast Section tournament, where they finished second, earning a team berth into the Nor Cal tournament.
It was the second straight regional appearance for Cui, who advanced to the state tournament after a tie for seventh, his second spot in the state final in as many years. But for the first time in school history, the rest of his teammates came along for the state ride, where the Gryphons finished third in the state.
At one point or another this season, Cui, who is ranked inside the top-150 junior golfers in the country, did not post the best round of the season for Crystal. KC Mungali, who capped off his senior with a WBAL Player of the Year honor and who continued playing at San Jose State, had his moments in the sun, as did Henry Chen and Russell Chiu, all three of whom took low-round honors for the Gryphons this season.
But make no mistake, Cui is the straw that stirs the Gryphons’ drink.
“KC was instrumental in getting us to state,” said Crystal head coach Brian Klemm. “But without Edan, we don’t get to state.”
Cui saved his best performances for last. He was ninth at the Central Coast Section championship, moved up to seventh at the Nor Cal tournament and finished the state tournament with a sixth-place finish.
All of which helped Cui earn the San Mateo Daily Journal Golfer of the Year award for the second straight season.
But for Cui, the enjoyment he gets playing for his high school team is more about the experience than the scores. The high school season is completely different from the rigors of high-level, multi-day junior events. During the high school regular season, matches are nine holes. Championship tournaments at the league, section, regional and state levels are all one-day, 18-hole affairs.
“I’m not used to playing just nine holes. I’m kind of a comeback player. … The one thing I don’t really like is that (high school championships) are only one day. Anyone who gets hot can win it,” Cui said. “ When I’m playing high school golf, it’s a team sport. The better I play, the better it is for us. … I think it was really all about the camaraderie of the team. I’ve known everyone on the team for at least four or five years now, since middle school. To be able to share that team aspect with them and see success together is great.
“We had so much fun this season.”
Going low and winning are two things golfers love to do and Cui does it a lot. As he has gotten bigger and stronger, his game is just getting better. With the ability to hit the ball farther off the tee, it makes the rest of his game that much more lethal.
“He’s gained a lot of strength,” Klemm said, adding Cui is now getting carry off the tee of about 280 yards and his total yardage on his drives is over 300 yards.
“As his power increases, you’re going to see him play more challenging golf courses more consistently. As he’s gotten longer and stronger, it allows him to make better decisions,” Klemm continued. “Distance can’t really be underrated. You’re often playin from an easier place on the golf course.”
Cui said knowing he doesn’t have to do it all by himself and is not asked to carry the team every time takes a lot of pressure off him. He said he was not playing well during the Nor Cal tournament at Berkeley Country Club in El Cerrito when he had a quick chat with Klemm.
“He told me at Nor Cal, ‘You don’t need to worry, your teammates got you,’” Cui said. “Knowing your teammates are there and playing well and you don’t have to go super low, that’s such a freeing feeling.”
So much so that Cui led the Gryphons with an even-par 72 on the day.
While Cui has all the physical tools, he said his next step is to hone his mental game. Despite his consistency, he knows there will be days when he doesn’t have his “A” game and will need to figure out how to score low when things aren’t going his way.
“It doesn’t matter how your good rounds are, but how good are your bad rounds? I hit a lot of greens and fairways, but sometimes you’re going to have round where that doesn’t happen,” Cui said. “That was my mistake at CCS. I tried to force too many things; tried to make birdies or try to hit good shots or put up good scores. Then you start taking unnecessary risks.
“If you’re trying to force things, you’re trying to do thing instead of letting it happen. You shouldn’t be worrying about a bad shot. You have to stay in the present moment and focus on your next shot.”
Cui will spend the rest of the summer criss-crossing the country playing in prestigious junior tournaments and now that he is entering his junior year of high school, the college recruiting experience will begin. There’s no doubt he will play college golf.
But he also has two more years of playing for Crystal, which he plans to enjoy.
“To me, watching him play, is like watching a little (PGA) Tour player,” Klemm said. “He’s going to win a bunch of [junior] golf tournaments. He’s going to get plenty of attention for the individual stuff.
“But he really loves the school. ... The bottom line is, he has a lot of fun (playing for Crystal).”
