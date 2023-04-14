At 6-7, Sacred Heart Prep senior Sam Norris is accustomed to being the tallest player on the basketball court.
With his older sister Megan a 2021 SHP graduate and girls’ basketball standout, Norris was a noticeable presence at the McGanney Gym even as a youngster. SHP boys’ basketball head coach Tony Martinelli first took notice of Norris’ tall, lanky frame during open gyms when he was still in grade school.
“He stood out because he was the tallest kid on the court all the time,” Martinelli said.
Norris differed from many tall youth basketball players though, ones who would rely on their height to dominate the post. In fact, Norris had little interest in playing the post at all. Growing up a fan of the Golden State Warriors in the age of the Splash Brothers and the 3-point game, Norris chiefly worked on developing his outside shot.
“Being able to shoot was something that was able to separate me from all the 6-6, 6-7 guys out there,” Norris said.
As a three-year varsity player at SHP, however, Norris was relied upon more and more to patrol the post. This turned into countless hours not only in the gym, but dedication in the weight room to add 30 pounds, much of it in lower-body strength, by his senior season. This saw him develop into a standout who in 2022-23 led the West Bay Athletic League co-champion Gators with 15.9 points per game, 9.4 rebounds per game, and earn WBAL Most Valuable Player Honors.
Norris has now also been recognized as the Daily Journal Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year.
“I don’t think playing inside and playing with his back to the basket is something he really wanted to do,” Martinelli said. “Because he was able to do that, it transitioned into this amazing senior season where he did all of those things for us. So, I think as much as it was hard for him to do for us, I see him now as maybe the most complete player that’s ever played in the program ... because he was so willing to do those things.”
Having committed prior to his senior season to play NCAA Division III basketball for Pomona-Pitzer, it allowed Norris to concentrate on the varsity circuit and simply playing the game.
Norris was a constant in the post, where he starred in the Gators’ most emotional win of the season, a 60-59 victory over Menlo-Atherton in the opening game of the Central Coast Section Open Division playoffs. With the Gators trailing by 2, Norris recouped an SHP air ball in the closing seconds to score a put-back for the tie and draw a foul to put him at the line to score the game-winning free throw.
This was the byproduct of Norris learning to do the dirty work in the post. Still, when he was at his best, he was popping to the outside to stretch the court with his long-range jumper. He did, after all, drill a clutch 3 late in the fourth quarter of that same CCS playoff win over M-A to keep the Gators close.
“I could always shoot open 3s,” Norris said. “But as my career progressed, I think it made more sense for me to become an inside-out player, and I think I adapted my game to play that way.”
When Norris was a freshman, shooting the J all he wanted to do. But entering the demanding SHP basketball program, the school of hard knocks taught Norris his first lesson in aspiring to WBAL greatness. Not only did the lanky freshman not make the varsity cut, he didn’t make the junior-varsity team either, instead being assigned to the freshman team.
“I found that out the hard way by being put on the freshman team but, looking back, I think it was the best decision for me at the time,” Norris said.
Norris still managed to make an impact that season, leading the SHP freshman team to an undefeated 22-0 record, the first perfect season in the team’s history. It all proved to be all the varsity primer Norris would require, as he’d make the varsity cut as a sophomore in 2020-21.
“By his sophomore year, even though it was the COVID year, it was an odd year in general, I think it made him understand the discipline and the commitment level it took to play a varsity season,” Martinelli said. “And I think that really spring-boarded him.”
HIs work ethic grew exponentially, so much so Martinelli would regularly get to campus early to open the gym for Norris, who’d already be there waiting, champing at the bit to get to work. In the evenings, Martinelli said he’d oftentimes be forced to kick Norris out of the gym due to the late hour.
It’s a work ethic that played out on the court, as Norris would become synonymous with big finishes. The M-A win in the CCS playoffs was a spotlight performance in this regard. But when asked about Norris’ bet performances, Martinelli instead raved about the senior’s final varsity game, a 59-57 overtime loss at San Ramon Valley in the CIF Northern California Division I playoffs.
Even with the loss, the game exemplified how far Norris had come with his all-around game, during which he recorded his 16th double-double of the season with 14 points and a career-high 18 rebounds.
“I think every senior wants to go out playing their best game,” Martinelli said. “So, to go out with that performance in that kind of game … I was just as proud of him in that loss as I was in any of his games.”
Still, as a 35.7% 3-point shooter this season, Norris still stay stripe from the outside and is forward thinking in terms of his basketball career.
“It’s something I see myself doing a lot of at the next level,” Norris said. “And it’s something I know I’m going to have to be able to do to stay out on the court and impact winning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.