Neither George Zaharias nor Davis Phillips was pitching a year ago.
Both seniors at Menlo-Atherton this season, Zaharias missed pitching his junior season while recovering from an elbow injury. Phillips was exclusively a corner outfielder in 2022. Now, one month into the 2023 baseball season, the two right-handers have defined their respective roles on the Bears’ pitching staff.
The Daily Journal Athletes of the Week exemplified those roles by combining on a perfect game in last Friday’s 2-0 win over Half Moon Bay, with the starting pitcher Zaharias retiring all 18 batters he faced, and Phillips setting down the side in order in the seventh to close it out.
“My arm felt great,” said Zaharias, who overshot his 70-pitch limit to work the sixth inning. “Pitches were coming out of my hand nicely and then it was kind of that aha moment where I was like: I have nine strikeouts in a row right now. It could happen.”
With his fastball sitting between 89-91 mph, and his curveball keeping batters off balance, Zaharias went on to strike out 16 of the 18 batters he faced, including the last 15 in a row.
“It was pretty crazy,” Bears manager Jordan Paroubeck said.
Zaharias is in his third year of varsity baseball and turned in a promising sophomore season in the spring of 2021. The big righty was 3-1 with a 1.69 ERA while showing glimpses of dominance, striking out 61 through 37 1/3 innings.
Then an elbow injury forced Zaharias to undergo surgery in December 2021. It was 11 months before he started pitching again, this in November 2022, just three months prior to the start of this season.
“I feel like I’ve only just started to settle in,” Zaharias said. “I’d say the first few starts were a little shaky and I think I’ve gotten better and better each start. So, I think I’m only going to get better from here.”
Phillips had a perfectly healthy arm last year. Not that anyone bothered to notice. During his junior season, like most seasons, Phillips wanted to pitch. But no one ever gave him the chance. Entering his senior year, his defensive utility was a success story in and of itself as he won the starting center field job.
Then Paroubeck and pitching coach Zac Grotz decided to give Phillips a look on the mound — in a Saturday intersquad game. He threw the last two innings that day and was feeling pretty good about the results.
“I think I did really well,” Phillips said. “I struck out some of our top hitters, including George with a really good curveball. Yeah, I was throwing pretty hard.”
M-A’s coaching staff felt pretty good about the effort too. So much so, one week later, Phillips made his high school pitching debut with one relief inning in the Bears’ 13-6 win at Menlo School. Now, the senior — who described the stigma surrounding him his whole life as “I was always a hitter that could pitch a little bit” — is being termed M-A’s closer.
Phillips certainly earned that title by recording the final three outs of the perfect game.
He was following in some big footsteps, as the 6-3, 200-pound Zaharias was untouchable. The only two batters to put the ball into play against Zaharias did so in the first inning. After a strikeout to start the day, the second out of the inning was a grounder to second baseman Shawn Pagee, followed by a flyout to Phillips in center. Both were entirely routine outs.
Then came a parade of strikeouts spanning the next five innings.
“That last strikeout felt really good,” Zaharias said, “the strikeout and walking off the mound and getting congratulated by my teammates and my coaches. But after that moment was over, it was kind of let’s get right back to this ball game and turn it over to Davis.”
Paroubeck said the decision to continue pitching was left to Zaharias, who stayed in for the sixth inning only because the game was still in the balance with M-A leading 2-0. But after the last strikeout came on his 83rd pitch, even though he wanted to try to finish the game, the senior got pragmatic about the stakes.
“Yeah, of course I wanted to,” Zaharias said. “But I shouldn’t risk a high school game for my career down the road.”
That’s when Phillips got dispatched to the bullpen to warm up in the top of the seventh.
“I had a lot more nerves, especially because of the perfect game,” Phillips said. “But, also, because I was going in to the face the top of their order. … So, I knew I was facing their best hitters.”
In a perfect game, where every defensive play is critical, Phillips got challenged right away. Being a pitcher for less than two weeks, Phillips has never been required to do PFPs, but his instincts took over on a groundball to first baseman Harrison Long as he hustled over to first to take the throw for the 3-1 putout.
Then junior James Gray, just into the game to replace Phillips in center field, got put to the test. As the drama built, the second out of the inning was a routine flyball to center. But the next pitch, a high changeup out over the plate, wasn’t nearly as routine.
“I left it up and he put a pretty good swing on it,” Phillips said. “He hit it to the right-center gap so I thought there was a chance it could get down.”
Phillips whipped around to see Gray sprinting into the gap.
“He ran a pretty long way from center to his left and made the catch on the run,” Phillips said.
And — in the first perfect game Zaharias and Phillips have ever been a part of — a celebration ensued in the middle of the infield.
“Yeah, I walked off the mound and the dugout came running out to congratulate not only me, but also George, for throwing the perfect game,” Phillips said. “It was a pretty great moment.”
Junior catcher Trevor Heinz worked all seven innings behind the plate.
“He was lights out back there,” Paroubeck said. “Just unbelievable — glove sticking pitches. Obviously, George throws really hard. … He was dialed in back there.”
The perfecto finished off a two-game sweep of HMB, after the Bears won last Wednesday’s series opener 10-2. In that game, Long, the starting pitcher, fired four no-hit innings before turning the game over the bullpen.
“We have a good starting trio of guys and the staff as a whole,” Zaharias said, “it’s just a great staff that works well together.”
