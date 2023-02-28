It was a pretty cool day for Coastside basketball fans, watching the Half Moon Bay girls’ and boys’ basketball teams play back-to-back Central Coast Section championship games Saturday at Mission College. What’s even cooler is the sister-brother combo that played prominently in the basketball double feature.
Sophomore guard Delaney Dorwin is one of the players that makes the Half Moon Bay girls’ basketball team go. Her older brother, senior Drew Dorwin, is a three-year varsity player with the boys’ team.
Now, because they both played key roles in navigating their respective teams to the CCS championship stage, Drew and Delaney Dorwin are the Daily Journal Athletes of the Week.
“The word that comes to mind when I think of both of them is ‘determination,’” HMB boys’ head coach John Parsons said. “They play with a lot of forcefulness and effort. So, they are quite the brother-sister combo.”
As a longtime coach at Half Moon Bay’s youth club, Coastside Basketball, Parsons began coaching each of the Dorwins in grade school. His recollection of Delaney — who wasn’t the typical tagalong younger sibling but showed up to play like most HMB kids do, as a group likely to play basketball together through their high school years — is priceless.
“She was one of the girls that always showed up, and she always kicked the boys’ ass,” Parsons said.
Delaney said, of course, this was because she grew up playing against her older brother.
“Anyone who grows up with an older brother, you’ve got to be tough,” Delaney said. “He was not easy with me.”
Just as Delaney did not take it easy on the rest of the Half Moon Bay basketball community when she showed up at Coastside Basketball.
“I was ready for that and that was exciting for me,” Delaney said. “I was excited to play against them because I wasn’t afraid of getting scrappy with them out there. … It didn’t really matter to me if they were boys. I was just happy to be out there.”
Drew styled his basketball craft after the Half Moon Bay High School team that came before him. He was in attendance the last time both Cougars varsity teams played back-to-back CCS championship games in 2016-17.
This is not a unique experience for the small-town-style Half Moon Bay basketball community, he said.
“I was going to games since third or fourth grade … always watching and learning from them,” Drew said. “I think that factors in for a lot of people in the Half Moon Bay culture, just seeing the older guys in the program play.”
The investment of time and passion Parsons has invested in Coastside Basketball is a foundation of the town’s hoops community. His coaching philosophy is one of having to work with the kids that show up. Helping those kids develop the fundamentals means the talent will show up at the high school level in the years to follow.
This is certainly the case with Half Moon Bay’s two varsity squads. On the boys’ team, seniors Dio Lucido, Myles Rippberger, Ryan Harrington, Owen Miller and, of course, Drew Dorwin, all grew up playing on the same youth teams. For the girls, sophomores Paige Haberman, the injured Emma Mendes and Delaney Dorwin have been lifelong teammates.
“It’s a ton of time and a ton of energy but it’s very rewarding to be able to compete year in and year out with private schools,” Parsons said. “With a small town like us … it usually requires us doing more work than others, and that’s fine.”
The Dorwins are a second-generation Half Moon Bay family on their mother’s side. Their father, Kevin, is a San Mateo native who graduated from Hillsdale in the early 1990s. He went on to play at UC Davis, where he met his wife through his Aggies teammate, Jason Bradfield — Drew and Delaney’s uncle.
“I think I draw a lot of comparisons to my uncle in terms of what I play,” Drew said.
But a lot of the Dorwin siblings’ respective styles are derived from playing together.
“I think it definitely ended in some fights,” Delaney said. “But looking back, I’m very grateful for it.”
Delaney is a two-year varsity starter at point guard, a position she took over from last year’s season opener as a freshman. This wasn’t necessarily the plan, as Half Moon Bay touted two sisters — Ally and Abby Co — who played for the varsity Cougars as underclassmen. The same year Delaney arrived, however, the Co sisters transferred to Notre Dame-Belmont, opening the door for her to win the starting job.
“I think it was the best thing to happen to me because I was just kind of thrown into it,” Delaney said.
Both of Saturday’s games ended in disappointment for Half Moon Bay. The Lady Cougars fell in the girls’ Division IV championship finals 49-34. The Gentleman Cougars took a healthy 35-22 lead into halftime but ultimately fell to the King’s Academy 59-53.
“I thought how [Drew] played tonight was phenomenal,” Parsons said, as his senior guard helped spur a 12-0 HMB run at the end of the first half with his defensive tenacity and transition finishes. “He was really the catalyst to get us that lead … and I’ve just been really impressed. Yeah, that was a great game for him.”
“[Delaney] is a heck of a player too,” Parsons said. “She takes her basketball seriously, and it shows. I just love the way she attacks the game. … She plays with a physicality that I love watching.”
