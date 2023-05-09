While it isn’t technically a three-peat, Aragon golfers have celebrated notable championships for three straight seasons.
Senior team captain Sam Higaki earned the Dons’ second straight Peninsula Athletic League boys’ golf individual championship last week. Last year, Lequan Wang, now a junior at Aragon, claimed the individual PAL title. And while Wang settled for second place at the PAL tournament as a freshman in 2021, he went on to become the first Aragon golfer in history to earn a Central Coast Section championship, sharing a co-CCS crown with Mitty’s Nathan Wang and Los Altos’ Jamison Tan.
The emergence of Higaki and Wang — the Daily Journal Athletes of the Week — as one of the best golfing duos in Aragon history almost didn’t happen. Prior to his freshman year, Wang was considering going the private school route. But a core group that included Higaki and now-graduated Isaiah Lott, Alex Kao and Ethan Martin changed his mind.
“The reason I came to Aragon was partially because I met a few other guys here,” Wang said. “Just went out there talking about how good we would be for the first two years if I were to join them. That’s kind of one of the big reasons.”
Over the two-day PAL tournament, each Higaki and Wang had his time to shine. Higaki played out of his mind during Monday’s opening round. On a terribly windy day that was not conducive to driving, the senior took a 2-stroke lead by shooting a 1-over 73. In Tuesday’s second round, Higaki shot a 3-over 75 to outscore everyone in the field — except for Wang.
It was Wang who ruled day two, shooting a 2-over 74. Combined with Monday’s 78, it left him securely in third-place overall, one stroke back of second-place finisher Parker Pilotte of San Mateo.
By virtue of each finishing in the top 6 at the PAL tournament, Higaki and Wang advance to the CCS championship opening Tuesday at Laguna Seca Golf Ranch in Monterey. The pressure was on as Aragon missed a team berth to CCS this year. The PAL receives two team automatic bids, with Burlingame (the regular-season PAL Bay champ (earning the first bid, while Carlmont (winners of the PAL team tournament last Monday) garnered the other.
The Dons applied for an at-large bid to CCS, the most compelling evidence of their deserving one being their 424 total score in Monday’s team championship round at Crystal Springs, just 1 stroke back of champion Carlmont’s 423. Aragon, however, was denied that bid, leaving Higaki and Wang the program’s sole representation Tuesday in Monterey.
Higaki’s individual PAL championship, though, stands as a punctuation of a PAL dynasty, of sorts.
“I think it just shows how far the Aragon golf program has come,” Higaki said. “I think back-to-back Aragon champions just show how hard we’re working in practices to help each other out. It’s a good look for the Aragon golf team.”
Higaki and Wang complement each other well. Their personalities are polar opposite, Wang the carefree young gun, Higaki the quiet leader.
Wang’s quite the card. When asked about his decision to bypass a local all-boys private school to attend Aragon, he offered quite the candid answer — particularly reason No. 2.
“No. 1, it’s kind of expensive,” Wang said. “No. 2, I heard it’s a private school with all boys. No. 3, I already knew a few guys on the golf team.”
Higaki, meanwhile, as a senior, was a natural choice as Aragon’s team captain this season.
“He has a presence that people respect,” Aragon head coach Guy Oling said. “He’s quiet, but he’s effective with being in that position people respect.”
Higaki is now looking to ride his varsity golf career into the sunset in style. It certainly isn’t the end of the road for the senior, who is committed to play NCAA Division III golf next season at Carleton College in Minnesota. But the reigning PAL champ’s work with the Dons certainly isn’t finished yet.
“I think I’d definitely like to finish my senior year off on a high note,” Higaki said, “and maybe make it to Nor Cal. Make it past CCS, I think, is probably the goal.”
