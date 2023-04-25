Aragon’s No. 2 doubles Max Gan and Jack He didn’t realize how important their 13th straight victory was.
It’s easy to see why the underclassmen were caught up in the moment. They were only pulling off one of the greatest comebacks in Aragon boys’ tennis history, rallying back from a 9-4 deficit in the super tiebreaker to defeat Menlo-Atherton’s Rylan Stern and Thomas Garff 6-4, 5-7 (11-9) by virtue of closing out a late momentum surge with seven straight points.
With the stage being the championship finals of the Peninsula Athletic League team tennis tournament, however, the win couldn’t have meant more. Aragon ultimately edged powerhouse M-A by a score of 4-3, making Gan and He’s victory ever so critical — and worthy of Daily Journal Athletes of the Week honors.
“All my teammates, I could feel them all,” said Gan, who dazzled in front of the net with gutsy shots while teammates gathered around the No. 2 doubles court to watch. “They were always screaming. So, my confidence was boosted by a ton and my team. They’re just there for me … and I don’t want to let them down. And I don’t think I did.”
Aragon head coach Dave Owdom said he could recall just one other comeback that rivals that of Gan and He’s. In 2019, Daniel Duan rallied back for what Owdom called an “amazing comeback,” trailing 5-0 in an individual regular-season set to win it 7-5.
Last Thursday’s PAL tournament finals were a different beast altogether. Owdom credited Gan’s fearlessness as the driving factor.
“A couple shots that Max made are not high percentage shots,” Owdom said. “He went for it which is showing a lot of guts.”
Bold? Reckless? Owdom offered another possible explanation.
“He’s a freshman and he might not know any better,” Owdom said. “I don’t know.”
Indeed, Gan is a freshman, while is partner He is just a sophomore. The two met this season and have made quite a pairing. They won 11 straight matches during the regular-season dual meet slate. Then they won both their individual matches at No. 2 doubles in the PAL tournament.
“They are undefeated, but they don’t dominate,” Owdom said.
Sure enough, all but a couple of Gan and He’s matches this season went to super tiebreakers. And, obviously, considering their undefeated 13-0 record, they won them all.
“Cause I think when they win a set, they let up just a little bit … or when they get behind, they just try a little bit harder,” Owdom said.
With M-A forcing match point at 9-4, the comeback started with a fearless rocket forehand by Gan that split the middle of the court. From there, Gan said he could sense the comeback, though it took a few more points to make a believer of He.
“I was really on my game in that moment in the tiebreaker,” Gan said.
“It was his game, his style,” He said. “Attacking as always.”
He also features a power game, especially in the strength of his serve. He was at the service line throughout the comeback, and forced the winning point by M-A couldn’t organize for a return at Aragon’s first match point.
“I think the main reason we work so well together is we’re both really fast players,” Gan said. “Jack is just insane at attacking. He’s one of the best servers on our team … and he’s really good with power.”
But it wasn’t until after the duo wrapped up their comeback victory that they realized exactly how close the match was. The outcome was still in doubt at that time. The victory would ultimately be decided on the singles courts, when Aragon No. 4 Cooper Wong finished off a marathon 6-4, 6-4 win in the day’s longest match.
With the win, Aragon advances to the CCS team tournament, opening May 3. But first, the Dons’ top players advance to the PAL individual tournament, opening Tuesday.
Gan and He will be among them, riding the momentum of one of the greatest super tiebreaker comebacks. How great was it? Owdom, for one, was pleasantly surprised.
“I don’t know,” Owdom said. “If I was in Tahoe, I wouldn’t have bet on them.”
