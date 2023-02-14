We’re not supposed to talk about Ava Uhrich. We don’t talk about Ava Uhrich. But we’re going to talk about Ava Uhrich.
Uhrich’s controversial transfer to Central Coast Section girls’ basketball powerhouse Pinewood after her junior year at Burlingame is tough to talk about. She was one of three transfers that led to a full-scale dismantling of the Burlingame girls’ basketball team, one that finished with a 4-19 overall record this season, just one year after qualifying for the CIF Division III State Girls’ Basketball Championships.
In changing her colors from Burlingame red to Pinewood green, however, Uhrich has proven she can play in the toughest of environments. She has helped reestablish a Pinewood program that has traditionally ruled the West Bay Athletic League Foothill Division, losing just two league games over the past 10 years.
“I knew I had to step up,” said Uhrich, who is averaging a double-double with 18.6 points and 13.4 rebounds per game. “Each game I’ve had to step up. From the start, I had to come in here and fill big shoes. So, that’s what I’ve been trying to do and help everybody else out and try to play for other kids that can’t play. That’s been our whole thing this year, since we have so many kids who can’t play this year.”
Uhrich was a clear choice as Daily Journal Athlete of the Week by virtue of her performance last Tuesday in Pinewood’s 53-37 win on their home court in Los Altos Hills over Crystal Springs Uplands. The senior enjoyed a career night, totaling 36 points and 17 rebounds, while adding two blocked shots, two steals and two assists. Pinewood scored 29 points in the first half, with 26 of them coming from Uhrich.
It proved a big win, moving Pinewood into a first-place tie with Crystal, after the Gryphons won the first WBAL matchup between the two teams Jan. 20 in Hillsborough. That 50-41 loss for Pinewood was just its first in league play since 2019-20, and its second since 2013-14.
“Going into the second game with Crystal, we knew they were going to press, we’ve been practicing for like the last week, the press, because last time we messed it up,” Uhrich said. “Then going into the game, we had a loss on Saturday against Cardinal Newman, so we knew we couldn’t lose. There was no option for us. … So, we came in Tuesday ready to play.”
To use her words, Uhrich had some big shoes to fill this season. The shoes she means are those of 2021-22 WBAL Most Valuable Player Elle Ladine — who averaged 23.4 ppg and 14.7 rpg last season — and now plays at University of Washington, where she earned Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors last week for her role in the Huskies’ 72-67 upset of Stanford Feb. 5.
Uhrich needed little time to find her footing but was required to start the season late. Due to CIF transfer bylaws, she wasn’t activated until Jan. 7, by which time Pinewood was scuffling with a 2-3 record. With the 5-11 senior in the lineup, Pinewood promptly went on a three-game winning streak.
The absence of Uhrich, however, wasn’t the only thing affecting Pinewood’s lackluster December. Pinewood head coach Doc Scheppler brought in a crop of new players, with four transfers, one of them being Uhrich. Three of those players, including Sachi Urushima, another transfer from Burlingame, were deemed ineligible by the Central Coast Section for playing with Scheppler’s AAU team prior to the current season.
Uhrich, though, had always wanted to play at Pinewood. She was already wearing a Pinewood sweatshirt during her eighth-grade year at Our Lady of Angels School.
“She applied to Pinewood out of eighth grade and didn’t get in,” Scheppler said. “So, the application process was already in the mix.”
Uhrich said she received an offer from Pinewood during her junior year at Burlingame. She was 16 at the time she made the decision to transfer.
“I would say around Christmastime last year,” Uhrich said. “I knew I wanted to get better as an athlete, and once I got the opportunity, I knew right away I was coming here. … I was thinking about it, but I went back and forth. Burlingame was like home for me. I wanted to win a championship there, but I wanted to take my game to the next level. So, when the opportunity comes, you’ve got to take it.”
The exodus had big repercussions for Burlingame. In addition to Uhrich and Urushima transferring to Pinewood, 6-1 forward Elana Weisman transferred to Mitty. Then current senior Michelle Moshkovoy opted not to play basketball this season. Burlingame was left promoting six underclassmen to the varsity team, including freshman Adeline Uhrich, Ava Uhrich’s little sister.
“I thought we were going to be fine for the next three, four years,” Burlingame head coach Joe Dito said. “Turn into a real a public-school powerhouse.”
Dito said he and Uhrich departed on good terms though.
“She was presented with an opportunity she couldn’t refuse,” Dito said. “Our big thing in our program is you’ve got to advocate for yourself as a player. … So, if you build on that theme there, she was presented with an offer she couldn’t refuse.
“Ava was up front about it, and she handled it like a true professional,” he said. “She did it right. You hate to see her go, but what are you going to do? I don’t want to hold her back.”
For Uhrich, the chance to play at an already thriving basketball powerhouse, against non-league opponents like the ones Pinewood has faced this season — Salesian-Richmond, Oakland Tech, Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa and Carondelet-Concord, to name a few — was the chance of a lifetime.
“Being able to teach girls how to play basketball is like, you need to teach fundamentals first,” Uhrich said. “You can’t just expect them, especially at a public school. People just play to have fun. It’s not like Pinewood basketball where it’s a lot of commitment. People come here to play basketball and get to the next level. At Burlingame, you just have a lot of kids who are playing to have fun. I think coaching those types of kids, you have to really have patience and go over the fundamentals with them, or else you see what’s happening there.”
Nearly a year after making the decision to transfer, Uhrich took another big step in her basketball career. In November, she committed to play at the NCAA Division I program at Southern Utah University on a full athletic scholarship. She also had offers from Cal Poly, Fullerton, Nevada-Reno and UC Irvine, Scheppler said.
Uhrich’s foremost reason for transferring to Pinewood, however, was the chance to play for Scheppler, a high school coach of 46 years, including the last 26 at Pinewood.
“Doc’s like one of the greatest of all time,” Uhrich said. “So, the opportunity to get coached by him, and the rest of the staff, I couldn’t pass it up.”
