Courtesy of the Daily Journal Athlete of the Week, Nueva School senior Mia Tavares, let’s review some soccer terms.
“Hat trick”: the act of scoring three goals in one game. Used in a sentence: Tavares has yet to record a hat trick this season.
“Haul”: scoring four goals in one game. Sentence: Tavares notched her first career haul in Nueva’s regular-season finale, a 10-0 romp over Summit Prep last Monday.
“Glut”: scoring five goals in one game. Sentence: Tavares followed up her season-high haul with a new season-high glut, scoring all five goals in Nueva’s 5-3 win over Harker in the Central Coast Section Division III girls’ soccer opener.
Tavares picked quite a stage to erupt for the rare accomplishment. The Mavericks made history Saturday, hosting the Division III opener at Serra, by earning their program’s first-ever postseason victory. It was technically a comeback win, as Harker scored in the fourth minute before Tavares quickly answered, then answered again, and again, and again, and again.
“After that (Harker goal), we really kind of got our headspace,” Nueva junior defender Zoe Barton said. “I think Mia really helped set the team up with like fifteen-billion goals.”
Tavares entered the week with 10 goals on the season, well back of Nueva’s scoring leader, freshman Juliet Chen, who has 23 goals. Since Chen was lost for the season Jan. 25 after suffering a knee injury — Chen is scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday to repair a torn ACL — Nueva has remained stubborn in not reinventing its offense.
Freshman Patrice Gray-Martinez took over Chen’s spot at right wing, but junior Kaila Ehrlich at left wing, and Tavares at center forward have remained unflinchingly intact. It has certainly helped Mavericks head coach Daniel Zerabruk’s cause to have the senior Tavares anchoring the attack.
“We as a team felt like missing Juliet would be a big blow, but then Mia has just stepped up and just taken on the responsibility of being the game-changer,” Zerabruk said. “[Saturday] she was on a different level.”
Put simply, Tavares was in the zone.
“It’s a blur to be honest,” Tavares said.
The senior’s final goal of the day was her most impressive. Tavares had just reentered the game following a second-half yellow card, a penalty she drew for playing a 50-50 ball aggressively — too aggressively in the judgement of the referee. Upon reentering, Tavares jogged out to midfield, promptly received a seemingly harmless pass, then took off like a rocket to drive the ball all the way down the field and score on the run with a long blast several steps before crossing the 18-yard box.
Tavares said a little rest did a lot.
“I think it did help,” Tavares said. “I got right back on the field, and I was like: ‘Oh! OK! We’re back!’ So, I think that did help, and maybe it was a blessing in disguise that the ref gave me that yellow.”
The senior’s previous four goals were all quite impressive as well. Her first score was an equalizer in the seventh minute, taking an assist pass from senior midfielder Anya Potsiadlo across the top of the box, shouldering through a bit of contact, then turning the corner for a fast strike into the top corner.
The go-ahead score came five minutes later on a long pass out of the corner by Ehrlich. Graham-Martinez took the initial shot on a redirect, and it probably would have trickled in on its own, but Tavares wasn’t taking any chances as she avoided an offside call and chased the shot into the keeper’s box to help it along for the score. Graham-Martinez totaled two assists in the game, adding one just after halftime on the fourth goal by sending it through for Tavares to knock it off the goalkeeper’s foot with enough force to keep it on goal with the deflection careening inside the post.
Ehrlich recorded an assist in the 23rd minute, playing a short counterattack with a cross to Tavares, who accelerated into the box with a few steps to bang it in.
“I think it’s the adrenaline,” Tavares said. “I mean, I’ve always tried to score as many goals as possible. I think today, it just happened. Everyone was on their ‘A’ game, the mids were doing amazing, so were my wings. So, it all came together.”
Zerabruk said there was more to Tavares’ performance than just offense.
“What we saw from Mia today was not just the five goals,” Zerabruk said. “We have to see the work rate she put in off the ball. Not a lot of people saw her, but she helped the midfield a lot today, and defending and covering the midfielders. So, it was an all-around outstanding performance, one I’ve never seen from a center forward before.
“She got all the goals,” Zerabruk said. “But honestly, the ground she covered on the field today was really, for me, just exceptional.”
While Tavares hasn’t recorded a hat trick this season, she does have one in her varsity career, on Jan. 29, 2020, in an 8-1 win over Design Tech her freshman year. She also has a double-hat trick in her career — that’s right, Saturday’s outburst wasn’t quite a career-high — as she scored six goals as a junior Dec. 1, 2021, in a 10-0 win over Eastside Prep.
