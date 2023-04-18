Notre Dame-Belmont senior Melanie Castelli is breathing rarified air.
Taking second place in the girls’ high jump Saturday at the behemoth regional Mt. SAC Relays is no small feat, especially since it took out-of-state phenom JaiCienna Gero-Holt of Washington state’s Emerald Ridge to knock her out of first. Castelli’s top jump of 5 feet, 8 inches was not only a personal record, it was the best jump in the Central Coast Section this season, and within one inch of the best in CCS (5-9) over the past six years.
And keep in mind, the high jump progression at Mt. SAC skipped 5-9 and went from 5-8 right to 5-10.
“It’s a great feeling just to be able to do what I love at a high talent level,” Castelli said. “I’m competing against other amazing athletes that love the sport as much as I do … so just to be able to compete against these girls I’ve seen in the past … it’s all just super fun and it’s a great experience.”
Castelli is only now finding her sea legs on the varsity circuit. While she started high jumping in eighth grade, she only competed in the event three times as a varsity underclassman, a result of the pandemic wiping out most of her freshman year and an MCL sprain cutting short her sophomore season.
Since then, she’s proven to be a rising varsity star. As a junior, she made the rounds at state invitationals, competing in the Stanford Invite, the Arcadia Invite, and advancing through the CIF postseason all the way to the State Track & Field Championships. The one primetime meet she missed out on, however, was Mt. SAC.
With the high-profile Arcadia and Mt. SAC meets taking place over spring break, this year Castelli marked her calendar after qualifying for both by virtue of her fourth-place podium finish in the State Championships last season. What took the senior by surprise was when she earned bids to compete in the premium invitational high jump events in each, with honors based on the accomplishments of the current season, announced just one week prior to the meets.
“She’s a very consistent performer,” NDB head coach Ron Douglas said. “When it’s the biggest stage, she always performs her best.”
That’s true, for the most part. The one exception, however, came the previous Saturday at Arcadia when Castelli admittedly turned in one of the worst performances of her career.
After heading into April jumping between 5-4 and 5-5, and touching 5-6.25 at the Stanford Invitational held Saturday, April 1, Castelli topped out at a mere 5-2 in Arcadia.
“I went into Mt. SAC saying … that I cannot do that poorly again,” Castelli said.
Gero-Holt’s presence certainly helped to motivate Castelli. At Arcadia, the Emerald Ridge sophomore — who won the Nike Outdoor National high jump championship last season as a freshman and qualified for the U20 World Championship team in heptathlon — topped the Arcadia podium with a jump of 5-10.
“I’m a pretty competitive person,” Castelli said. “And because of that I tend to do my best at those big meets because I want to show all the work I’ve done in this. And then my competitive side comes out. … I want to show what I can do against other amazing athletes.”
Castelli’s strategy was a simple one, setting her sights on the 5-6 mark. It was the height that Gero-Holt began her day, and Castelli wanted to advance through one round with the meet’s top contender, something she didn’t do at Arcadia. As it turned out, Castelli advanced through two rounds with her by overachieving at 5-8 on her third and final jump at the personal-record height.
“Right before my last jump, I was like: ‘I need to PR. I need to do well,’” Castelli said. “It was just me being my competitive self … and wanting to do well overall. And I had been clean all the way through. … I kind of just went for it and I cleared it. I was just so happy. I was so excited.”
“We record all the jumps (via cellphone), and I almost threw my phone on the track when she made the jumps because we were so excited,” Douglas said.
Now, Castelli will set her sights on the postseason. While she is slated to run some sprint events at NDB’s next dual meet, she’s likely to taper into her next high jump event at the West Bay Athletic League preliminaries May 2 at Gunn-Palo Alto.
Not a bad place to be for a kid who, in eighth grade at St. Gregory’s Catholic School, only tried track and field on a lark.
“I never wanted to do track to begin with,” Castelli said. “I played pretty much every sport, and it was my last year so I figured I might as well try track.”
As fate would have it, Castelli was assigned to high jump straight away with her friends Ella Jensen and AJ Simenc. Now, the NDB senior is in another select group of three, as she is tied for the third-best high jump in California this season.
“It’s almost just in another stratosphere,” Douglas said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.