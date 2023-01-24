Talk about a comeback story.
With the Menlo-Atherton girls’ wrestling team traveling to Gilroy for the highly anticipated MidCals Classic — a statewide tourney that serves as a glimpse of the upcoming CIF state championships in February — senior Kiely Tabaldo had a score to settle from last year, when she took a medical forfeit in the winner’s bracket semifinals.
This year, the senior delivered an unlikely comeback storyline. Tabaldo stormed through the 111-pound division with four straight wins to claim the long-awaited MidCals championship. She almost missed the chance, however, as she spent two previous weeks in quarantine after being diagnosed with COVID, respiratory syncytial virus and tonsillitis concurrently.
“She had this horrible trifecta,” said Wendy Tabaldo, M-A’s first-year head coach and Kiley Tabaldo’s mother. “So, she’s been dealing with some health issues trying to get back to the mat.”
Kiely Tabaldo returned to the mat four days prior to MidCals, getting four practice sessions under her belt before last Friday’s preliminary rounds in Gilroy. During the illnesses, the senior lost weight and suffered from fatigue, she said.
“I just sort of tried my best to keep going and then I just kind of crashed,” Kiely Tabaldo said.
Now, Kiely Tabaldo is the Daily Journal Athlete of the Week by virtue of her championship effort. It was a dominant showing, with four first-round pins against Leigh’s Krishna Nidhin, Granada’s Kaylyn Williams, Silver Creek’s Luciana Rodriguez and, in the championship match, Roosevelt’s Devin Silva.
Not that she was all too intent on settling a score after last year’s medical forfeit. Kiely Tabaldo has a to-the-future attitude, and said she had no regrets after not continuing at the 2022 MidCals due to a rib injury. It was the right decision, she said, and proved it by fulfilling the potential of her junior season by taking runner-up at 111s in the Central Coast Section championships to qualify for the CIF state tournament.
This year’s MidCals was just a step, though not a necessary one, in her effort to return to the state championships. Her return, though, loomed large for M-A as a team, as Kiely Tabaldo is revered as a team leader. She was one of three Bears to reach the podium Saturday, with Alia Vunipola taking second place at 189s, and Eden Fisher taking sixth place at 101s. Saniya Joshi also competed at 116s.
“She knew she could do it,” Wendy Tabaldo said. “I think mainly she wanted to help coach her team. She had a group of lightweight girls that are trying to make it to states this year, so she was trying to help her teammates.”
Unlike M-A teams of the recent past — the Bears earned four straight CCS girls’ wrestling championships as a team from 2017-20 — this year’s team is in rebuild mode. There are just six girls on the varsity wrestling roster, including four seniors.
Wendy Tabaldo is the team’s third head coach in four years. Unlike last year’s head coach Melanie Cordero, and the previous head coach Phil Hoang, who coached Kiely Tabaldo as a freshman, Wendy Tabadlo has no experience as an actual wrestler. She has so much experience as a wrestling mom, however — between her daughter, and her older son Royal Tabaldo — she has learned how to coach the sport effectively.
M-A has taken a different, more old-school approach this year by integrating its girls’ and boys’ teams in practice sessions, a necessary move for the shorthanded girls’ team.
“But it’s worked out,” Wendy Tabaldo said. “It gives the girls some pushback, some strength resistance, and it really helps the boys to work on technique because you can’t just use brute force. So, we’re happy to say the team is coming together. … I think it’s been good combining them both.”
Kiely Tabaldo is the Bears’ only link to the four-peat CCS championship era. She also captured the CCS individual championship at 101s as a freshman in 2020. While her sophomore year was canceled due to COVID, she continued wrestling on the USA Wrestling Women’s junior circuit.
In eighth-grade, Kiely Tabaldo qualified for the 15-and-under USAW juniors, and competed in the Junior Pan Am Championships in Tabasco, Mexico. She has been vying to return but has been affected by illness in this respect as well. Last year, days prior to the qualifier tournament in Washington state, she was diagnosed with COVID and was forced to cancel.
This year, she moves up and age level, and is eligible to compete for a spot on the 20-and-under and 23-and-under squads.
“This year it’s definitely different because now that I’ve aged out of high school … I’m going now against college girls for this slot,” Kiely Tabaldo said.
It will serve as a primer for next season, when she heads to the NCAA Division II ranks at Colorado Mesa University. First, she’s got some varsity ambitions to chase in her quest for a CIF state championship. Her performance at MidCals is proof she’s in serious contention.
“I think I’ve been aiming for it my whole high school career,” Kiely Tabaldo said. “And I think it’s definitely very possible for me to win it this year.”
