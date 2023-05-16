Amid the Central Coast Section Division I boys’ volleyball championship celebration by the Carlmont Scots — and they celebrated plenty — no one was more jubilant than Sean Murphy.
The junior outside hitter earned his sprightly show of emotion — as well as Daily Journal Athlete of the Week honors — leading the Scots to a 25-17, 26-24, 20-25, 25-20 victory over Branham-San Jose at Saint Francis High School in Mountain View, scoring a match-high 21 kills. Among them, a zinger off the left side to exact match point, sending Carlmont to its first CCS championship in program history.
“I would say that was ‘playoff Sean’ today, definitely,’” Carlmont head coach Dan Nelson said. “From day one, we’ve talked about we live and die with Sean. If he has good days, we’re gonna win. If he has bad days, maybe not so much. So, obviously he has more good days than bad, and the team benefits from it.”
For Murphy, though, the celebration was as much about redemption as it was about history. The volleyball savant, who only started playing the sport full-time last season, endured a miserable end to his sophomore year in 2022 due to a wrist injury, missing Carlmont’s CCS Division I quarterfinal win, then getting benched in a semifinal playoff loss to Monta Vista.
“Last year we went to CCS, I played horribly — I had an injured wrist from soccer — so we lost in the semifinals because I couldn’t play, and that was devastating,” Murphy said.
The injury may have had a silver lining. Last year, Murphy split his time between volleyball and soccer, playing goalkeeper for the San Carlos United club. The injury occurred when he was stopping a shot in a regular-season match, tweaking his wrist in the process. After growning up on the pitch, it’s the last organized soccer match he’s played to date.
“After I did that, there was no time for soccer, I put all my commitment into volleyball,” Murphy said.
Murphy’s passion for volleyball was already budding. He discovered the sport by fate, during the COVID pandemic, when it was the only chance for him to gather with a small number of friends when current Carlmont teammate Eli Nathan would host volleyball games in his backyard.
“He had a net in his backyard and I just started playing,” Murphy said. “Because I was a soccer player, I played only with my head and feet. And eventually, one of the team managers for varsity at Carlmont ... came to play with us and said I had a chance at being good.”
From there, the nucleus of the Carlmont’s championship team was born. When the world began reopening in the aftermath of the pandemic, another Scots teammate, junior setter Kevin Tomita, recommended Murphy give Red Rock Volleyball Club a try. The Redwood City-based club was the home away from home for the then-freshman class of Carlmont volleyballers.
Once Murphy adapted beyond merely using his head and feet, his potential quickly became evident. Now, surrounded by a Carlmont starting rotation composed exclusively of Red Rock players, Murphy has truly arrived.
“He has made significant improvement over the year,” Tomita said. “He was to the point where he would just swing balls out, and now he’s one of the best players on our team.”
And the best player on the team — easy to spot, with his long black hair tied back in a ponytail, flowing with various shades of blues and greens from myriad hair dyeing rituals over the course of the season — was at his best in the CCS tournament.
The Scots opened the postseason last Tuesday with a five-set battle against Lynbrook, Murphy went for a double-double with 23 kills and 11 digs. He followed with 13 kills in a three-set win over Bellarmine in the semifinals, a reprieve after Carlmont lost to Bellarmine in tournament play during the regular season. It was the Scots’ last hiccup before a 15-match winning streak culminated in Saturday’s championship victory.
It was a historic victory — the first ever by a Peninsula Athletic League team — inspired by last year’s playoff disappointment.
“This year I made sure to be tip-top shape, do everything correctly, and it paid off,” Murphy said.
