When Lille Tuivailala graduated from Aragon in 2018, she left after helping establish a volleyball team on the rise.
The Lady Dons reached the Central Coast Section Division II semifinals in each Tuivailala’s junior and senior years. And while Tuivailala has been playing collegiately up the hill at College of San Mateo, her former Aragon team has gone on to win back-to-back CCS championships.
“Me leaving as a senior, I see them a lot as little sisters,” Tuivailala said. “… So, I was really proud of them.”
Tuivailala has proven the centerpiece of another postseason contender at CSM as, Tuesday, the Lady Bulldogs open play in the California Community College Athletic Association playoffs for the second consecutive year. Drawing the No. 9 seed in the Northern California bracket, CSM travels to No. 8 West Valley, where one of Tuivailala’s “little sisters,” 2019 Aragon graduate Della Trimble, has emerged as a standout setter as a true freshman.
Through last season, CSM and West Valley had played in the same Coast Conference North. Because of a realignment prior to this year, West Valley moved to the Coast Conference South, meaning the Vikings and the Bulldogs have yet to play each other in 2019. That will change Tuesday night when CSM travels to Saratoga for a 7 p.m. start.
“Everyone is excited,” CSM head coach Katie Goldhahn said. “West Valley has been on our side of the conference for the last three years (2016-18) … so I think our girls are super excited to see them.”
CSM is surging into the postseason playing some of its best volleyball of the year. The Bulldogs dropped their regular-season finale last Tuesday to Cabrillo, but took the Coast Conference North champions to five sets. Prior to that, the Bulldogs had won five straight.
The five-set loss to Cabrillo was nearly six straight wins, not to mention nearly the biggest upset in Coast Conference North play in a decade. Cabrillo owns a 120-match winning streak dating back 10 years, but the Seahawks had to work for No. 120, taking CSM to extra-points in Game 5 in a 25-15, 19-25, 22-25, 25-11, 16-14 victory.
Tuivailala — coming off a prestigious award as the CCCWVCA Northern California State Athlete of the Week the previous week — helped lead a fifth-set comeback. The Bulldogs trailed 7-2 early, but rallied back when Tuivailala scored a late solo block, then a kill off middle by exploiting the back corner to tie it 14-14.
“They were a great team,” Tuivailala said. “We fought back and fell short. But it was a really good match.”
Tuivailala finished with a team-high 12 kills. She was one of three CSM players to finish with double-digit kills, along with sophomore outside hitter Hannah Gamez’s 11, and freshman outside hitter Krystal Hin’s 10.
Tuivailala, Gamez and Hin were all honored recently in being named first-team All-Coast Conference North players. Sophomore middle Jada Sealy and freshman libero Abby Legaspi were named second-team all conference.
The road to the CCCAA state finals — eight teams will advance to the CCCAA Volleyball Championship Tournament starting Nov. 30 at Solano College in Fairfield, the top four from each Northern and the Southern California — is a short one, but is still a tall order. Two wins through the Northern California bracket advances to the state tourney. But the winner of Tuesday’s CSM-West Valley matchup will likely face a bear in the winner of No. 1 Feather River’s first-round match.
Goldhahn, though, scheduled a powerhouse non-conference schedule for a reason. While the Bulldogs earned an automatic playoff bid by virtue of their second-place finish in the Coast Conference North — top two teams from each conference received auto berths — CSM’s No. 9 seed was a result of its having faced the likes of Feather River early in the year.
Now that Goldhahn’s squad is bound for its second straight postseason appearance, the message is simple — just play volleyball.
“We’re treating this like any other game in terms of preparation,” Goldhahn said. “Since the middle of June, we’ve kept the same mission, the same mindset. I think we’re playing our best volleyball at this point of the season, with commitment, with intensity and focus. And none of that should change.”
