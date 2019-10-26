Right on the cusp of the California Community College volleyball rankings, College of San Mateo is in danger of falling out of the top 25 for the first time this season.
Friday night’s four-set loss at Cabrillo (6-0 Coast North, 14-5 overall) is a tough one indeed but was expected to be. Cabrillo entered the night in first place in the Coast Conference North, one game ahead of the second-place Lady Bulldogs (4-2, 13-7).
Riding a three-match winning streak entering Friday’s showdown, CSM continued rolling by taking the first set off Cabrillo. But after an equalizer in Game 2, the Bulldogs let a late Game 3 lead slip away en route to a 22-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-15 loss.
“We just couldn’t execute,” CSM head coach Katie Goldhahn said. “We had a miscommunication ball that just rattled us from finishing. It’s those moments that stood out to us as we finished the game. We did the hard things really well. And the things we struggled with were arguably easier than the things we did well.”
Cabrillo responded to a 21-17 deficit in the pivotal Game 3 by closing on an 8-2 run.
Despite a balanced attack by CSM’s two outside hitters — sophomore Hannah Gamez finished with a team-high 13 points and freshman Krystal Hin added eight kills and 13 digs — the Bulldogs could not stop the landslide.
Sophomore middle hitter Jada Sealy had a strong night as well, totaling eight kills and two solo blocks. Goldhahn categorized both of Sealy’s blocks as momentum shifters.
“They were pretty monster blocks,” Goldhahn said.
“I will say Jada really shined tonight,” Goldhahn said. “She was just really effective at the net.”
Now through one turn of their Coast Conference schedule, the Bulldogs look to maintain a trajectory toward the postseason. The program is currently in its fourth season and earned its first postseason berth last year.
“The good news is we’ve stayed in the top 25 this whole season, knock on wood,” Goldhahn said. “Our mantra is ‘keep climbing.’”
In lieu of a conference title, which CSM has some climbing to do to make possible, the at-large system is based on straight RPI. The Bulldogs currently are 24th in the state in RPI, putting them right on the fringe.
Early non-conference matches against American River, Butte and the state’s No. 1 team Feather River are all feathers in the cap for CSM in terms of building that strong RPI.
“Which is huge,” Goldhahn said. “We get the respect of getting those teams on our schedule wanting to play us, but it also allows us to play tough volleyball and hopefully get a high seed.”
