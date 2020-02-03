Speed and power — Shea Moreno has quickly impressed in both facets in her short College of San Mateo softball career.
The freshman out of Sheldon-Sacramento opened Saturday’s home doubleheader with a bang, socking a leadoff hitter in the bottom of the first inning, already the second of Moreno’s collegiate career in just six games. She added two singles to go 3 for 3 and totaled four stolen bases in the Lady Bulldogs’ 15-0 win over College of the Siskiyous.
CSM (5-1 overall) won the nightcap 8-4 over San Jose City College with Moreno going 1 for 4 with a double and a stolen base. She is now batting .647 (11 for 17) while hitting safely in all six games, and has stolen 12 bases in 13 attempts.
A transfer from UCLA, where she redshirted last season, Moreno was a career .441 hitter through four varsity seasons at Sheldon. She helped the Huskies to three straight Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championships from 2015-17. As a senior in 2018, when Sheldon, she led the Huskies with seven home runs and 14 stolen bases.
Sophomore shortstop Luseane Tutoe (Capuchino) enjoyed a perfect day at the plate, going 5 for 5 through both games. Sophomore outfielder Izzy Zalba (Hillsdale) was 4 for 7 on the day. And sophomore slugger Riley Donovan (Half Moon Bay) homered once in each game, and has now gone deep three times in CSM’s last four games.
The Bulldogs combined for 28 hits through both mercy-rule shortened games.
Freshman pitchers Phelicity Faaita (James Logan) and Mary Mirt (Aragon) combined on the shutout against Siskiyous. Freshman left-hander Kealani Cardona (Hillsdale) earned the complete game against San Jose, allowing four runs on five hits through six innings.
CSM is coming off its seventh straight appearance in the California Community College Athletic Association championship tournament.
The Bulldogs reached the semifinals of the eight-team field last season and ended the year as the No. 1 ranked team in Northern California.
