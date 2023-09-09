With the top nine teams in the preseason state poll winning their opening games, there is little change in this week’s ratings for California Community College Football Coaches Association members, conducted by the JC Athletic Bureau. Reigning 3C2A state champion College of San Mateo continues to lead the rankings, ahead of 2022 runner-up Riverside City College.
City College of San Francisco made the only significant move, jumping to No. 3 from No. 7 and taking four first place votes, after a statement 58-14 triumph at No. 25 preseason pick Santa Rosa. San Mateo rallied to beat Sierra, 37-34, and grabbed the other six first place votes – giving Bay 6 team members all the top coaches association ballots.
Moving up successfully to the National Division — which competes for the state title — from the American Division were now South No. 14 Citrus following a 34-28 triumph over College of the Canyons. North No. 23 Feather River 32-13 topped Chabot. Feather River has 22-game winning streak, which is the best in the state and nation. Citrus has won 15 straight, with the wins mostly stemming from American Division games. San Mateo leads the National Division with a seven-game streak.
Butte won the lone overtime opener, 23-20 over College of the Sequoias, and jumped two spots to No. 7 this week.
There could be more significant changes next week, with several top matchups this Saturday: San Mateo hosts No. 22 Sequoias. No. 6 Golden West visits Riverside. No. 4 Mt. San Antonio travels to No. 9 Ventura. No. 8 American River entertains No. 20 Laney. Co-No. 14 San Diego Mesa goes to No. 10 Cerritos.
CSM Volleyball ranked 8th in state
The Bulldogs are ranked No. 8 in the first women’s volleyball coaches ratings following a five-set win over defending state champs Feather River, avenging a loss to the Golden Eagles in the state semifinals last season.
CSM and is the top team in the Bay Area.
Olivia Harrison made the last two kills as College of San Mateo rallied to upset defending state champion Feather River in a 5-set match last week at College Heights Gymnasium — 23-25, 25-23, 11-25, 25-10, 15-10.
Down, 10-8, in the deciding fifth set, the Bulldogs (1-1) rolled off the final seven points for an emphatic 15-10 victory — with freshman Madison Low (Castro Valley) the server contributing a pair of aces during the run. She had five in the match.
“This is the first time we’ve beaten them,” said San Mateo coach Katie Goldhahn. “So yes, it has to rank high on our list of wins for CSM. It feels great.”
The win avenged a three-set loss to Feather River in the 2022 state semifinals, as the Bulldogs finished third.
With the 6-2 Harrison, a sophomore transfer out of Palo Alto High, recording a game-high 12 kills, to go along with six blocks, and 6-0 Nunu Saulala (St. Francis) adding 11 kills (three blocks), the towering Bulldogs lineup was impressive. The rotation features five players who are six feet or taller. It includes 6-3 freshman Aniyah Hall (Sequoia), who had six kills and hit .750 (three blocks).
