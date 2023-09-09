With the top nine teams in the preseason state poll winning their opening games, there is little change in this week’s ratings for California Community College Football Coaches Association members, conducted by the JC Athletic Bureau. Reigning 3C2A state champion College of San Mateo continues to lead the rankings, ahead of 2022 runner-up Riverside City College.

City College of San Francisco made the only significant move, jumping to No. 3 from No. 7 and taking four first place votes, after a statement 58-14 triumph at No. 25 preseason pick Santa Rosa. San Mateo rallied to beat Sierra, 37-34, and grabbed the other six first place votes – giving Bay 6 team members all the top coaches association ballots.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription