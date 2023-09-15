The top five teams hold their positions after the second week of play as California Community College Football Coaches Association members continue to vote defending 3C2A champion College of San Mateo No. 1 in the state poll, conducted by the JC Athletic Bureau.
CSM took eight first place votes and totaled 270 points to hold the top spot, ahead of 2022 state runner-up Riverside (260) and City College of San Francisco (248), followed by Mt. San Antonio (244), and Fullerton (229).
The top 12 teams all have 2-0 records. That will, however, change on Saturday. San Mateo visits near century-old rival No. 10 Modesto. (Modesto started football in 1921 and CSM in 1922. They first met in 1925.) No. 9 El Camino goes to Riverside Saturday and No. 6 Butte visits CCSF – among several non-league match-ups of ranked teams.
Contra Costa is in the top 25 this week, at No. 19, after “welcoming” Feather River to its second National Division game and ending the Golden Eagles’ USA-leading 22-game win streak, 45-14. That leave another new National team, Citrus, with the longest overall skein, 16. San Mateo has the most National wins, eight.
