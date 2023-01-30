The Skyline Trojans scored 29 runs over their first two games, and the College of San Mateo Bulldogs put up a 20 spot in their season opener, as community college baseball opened over the weekend.
Skyline swept a two-game series from College of the Siskiyous at Trojan Diamond. Powered by a home run from sophomore Max Coupe, the Trojans won Friday’s opener 13-3. Cam Grant, Ethan Bergen and Justin Tapia added two RBIs apiece in support of starting pitcher Benito Valle-Jhanda’s win. Hayden Friedland and Cole Kenyon combined for four shutout innings of relief.
The Trojans finished off the sweep Saturday with a 16-3 win, with Bergan going 3 for 4 with three doubles and three RBIs, and Grant enjoying a 2-for-4 day with three RBIs. Reliever Josh Mathiesen took over for starter Tyler Moniz-Witten in the fifth, and picked up the win with one-third inning of work.
CSM opened Friday with a 20-4 win over Laney College on the Hilltop. The Bulldogs rallied for five runs in the first, highlighted by a two-run triple from Vicente Feliciano. Chris Schuchart was 2 for 3 with a triple, a homer and five RBIs.
Sunday, the Bulldogs walked off with a 4-3 win over Siskiyous, with catcher Marcus Aranda singling home Feliciano with the game-winner. Aranda collected three hits in the game.
The Cañada Colts split its opening series with Sac City, opening with a 1-0 victory Friday in Sacramento, and five no-hit innings from reliever Frankie Pellegrini. The Colts fell Saturday 14-1 to Sac City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.