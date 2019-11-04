It took the College of San Mateo Bulldogs seven plays to put two touchdowns on the board — and this before their offense ever set foot on the field.
The unbeaten Bulldogs (3-0 Bay 6, 8-0 overall) rallied to their eighth straight win of the year with a 28-7 victory Friday night at Diablo Valley College (0-3, 3-5) using two pick-6s within the game’s first two minutes to set the tone.
Five plays into the game, CSM freshman defensive back Dillon Juniel picked off DVC quarterback Nic Visser and returned it 27 yards to the end zone. After the ensuing kick off, the Bulldogs pulled off a near instant replay when sophomore linebacker Anuanu Tuiono came up with an interception and rambled 20 yards for a score, giving CSM a 14-0 lead less than four minutes into the game.
CSM’s defense went on to record three interceptions and three sacks. Freshman defensive back Noah Hamilton added the other interception midway through the fourth quarter. Tuiono, sophomore linebacker Sione Halaapiapi (Woodside) and sophomore defensive back Trey Smith each recorded sacks.
Halaapiapi now has three sacks on the year, and Tuiono has two. The Bulldogs currently rank fourth in the state in team defense, allowing 240.5 yards per game. Diablo Valley managed just 207 total yards Friday.
The Bulldogs’ offense didn’t need much more than that, gaining 229 total yards. Freshman quarterback Jack Perry (St. Francis-Mountain View) split time with Luke Bottari after Bottari departed in the third quarter. Bottari was 5-of-9 passing with 67 yards and a touchdown.
Perry recorded his first collegiate touchdown pass — a 9-yard throw to Mason Starling in the third quarter — while going 3 of 8 for 55 yards. Starling had an earlier touchdown reception, a 7-yarder from Bottari in the first quarter. Starling finished with four catches for 52 yards.
Sophomore receiver Terrell Carter had two catches for 63 yards. Freshman running back Darrell Page rushed 19 times for a game-high 74 yards.
The Bulldogs return home this Saturday for their final regular-season home game. CSM kicks off against Chabot at College Heights Stadium at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.