One of the best defenses in the state just keeps getting better.
The College of San Mateo Bulldogs (11-0 overall) carried their undefeated record into the postseason Saturday at College Heights Stadium, shutting out Fresno City College 21-0 for their 11th straight win of the year.
After holding opponents to 11.6 points per game in the regular season, the Bulldogs recorded their first shut out of 2019. With the win, No. 1-seed CSM advances to the Northern California Football Championship finals, with a shot to return to the state championship game for the first time since 2017.
“Our guys are excited, our staff is excited” CSM head coach Tim Tulloch said. “This is why we put in all those hours, all those days that no one sees. ... It’s the daily grind consistently, in the weight room, in the classroom, on the field that prepares you to play in big game like these.”
No. 4 Fresno City (8-3) soldiered for 301 total yards of offense but CSM pressured for four sacks — including two sacks from sophomore linebacker Sione Halaapiapi — and a fourth-quarter interception by sophomore linebacker Anuanu Tuiono.
It was a pivotal blocked field goal by sophomore Trey Smith just before halftime that helped swing the momentum the Bulldogs’ way despite clinging to a slight 7-0 lead.
“Momentum swings like that going into halftime, it’s outstanding,” Tulloch said.
Fresno City had its chances in the first half.
The Rams moved the ball into CSM territory three times in the first half but had nothing to show for it. The Bulldogs denied the first two of those chances with fourth-down stops, including a stop on fourth-and-5 at the CSM 23 on Fresno City’s opening possession of the day.
At the start of the second quarter, the Rams were looking at fourth-and-7 from the CSM 33, but Halaapiapi sacked quarterback Jonah Johnson to force a turnover on downs.
“Our defense was lights out,” Tulloch said. “We spent a lot of time on situational football … on red zone defense. [Defensive coordinator Hansen Sekona] and our players invest a lot of time in those situations … and when it comes to those, with points on the line, they step up.”
On the Rams’ third advance into Bulldog territory, a 34-yard field goal attempt by Fresno State’s Jack Cooper was met by Smith, who stormed the backfield to block the kick with 23 seconds remaining in the half.
“Effort plays,” Tulloch said. “When you just cut it loose and get a stop and then block the kick, it’s demoralizing for the other team.”
CSM got on the board near the end of the first quarter. Facing third-and-4 from the Fresno 31, the Bulldogs got a 22-yard run to the 9-yard line from freshman Darrell Page. Jermaine Jackson followed with carries of 8 and 1, the latter finding the end zone to give CSM a 7-0 lead.
In the second half, freshman quarterback Luke Bottari went to the air for a pair of touchdown throws.
The Bulldogs got favorable field position at their own 41 early in the third quarter. Jackson and freshman Spencer Eugenio combined to rush across midfield, then one third-and-3 from the Fresno 37, Eugenio rambled for a 16-yard pickup to move the chains. Two plays later, Bottari connected with sophomore Connell Ryans for a 20-yard touchdown, doubling the lead at 14-0.
After CSM for the ball back near the end of the third quarter, Bottari utilized three different receivers for passes of 7, 18 and 16 yards, then of the first play of the fourth quarter hit sophomore Mason Starling for a 9-yard touchdown.
Bottari — who missed Week 9 — has returned for two solid outings. Saturday, the freshman was 19-of-31 passing for two touchdowns and one interception.
“Luke’s doing great,” Tulloch said. “He’s led on our offense, and he continues to. … He’s stepped in as a true freshman and leading our offense and leading our team, and just keeps playing good football, Bulldog football. And I look for him to continue to do that next week.”
By virtue of their No. 1 seed, the Bulldogs earn one more home game, hosting No. 2 Modesto Junior College this Saturday at noon. The winner advances to the state championship game Dec. 14 in Bakersfield.
