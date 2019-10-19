The College of San Mateo heads into the National-Bay 6 Conference opener at 5 p.m. Saturday in Santa Rosa with a perfect 5-0 record and the No. 1 ranking in the state.
Santa Rosa is on the opposite end of the spectrum. The Bear Cubs lost their first four games of the season before finally notching their first win, a 45-7 shellacking of Feather River, in their final non-conference game.
All that means, however, is both teams are 0-0 in conference play. And a team can assure themselves a spot in the postseason by winning the toughest conference in Northern California. Perennial state-title contender City College of San Francisco is 4-1 and ranked No. 5 in the state. Laney-Oakland, although 2-3 on the season, is the defending state and national champion and ranked 20th.
Despite being 1-4, Santa Rosa appears to be hitting its stride. The Bear Cubs were blown out in their first two games of the season — 35-17 by Fresno and 45-13 by Butte.
But their next two games saw them much more competitive. They lost by a touchdown, 24-17, to Shasta and took College of Sequoias to overtime before falling 23-20.
Two weeks ago, Sant Rosa put it all together in blasting Feather River.
While the Bear Cubs try to present a balanced offense, they went to a ground-and-pound against Feather River, rushing for an eye-popping 529 yards.
Stopping the run, however, has been the calling card of the CSM defense. Only one of the Bulldogs’ opponents has eclipsed the 100-yard mark. Modesto rushed for 108 yards two weeks. Fresno had 99 — both those teams are ranked in the top 10 in the state.
All told, CSM has allowed 367 yards of rushing offense this season — combined. The Bulldogs are giving up an average of 73 yards per game.
It’s that same defense that is allowing an average of 7 points per game. The Bulldogs’ 35-12 win over Modesto two weeks ago was only the second team to score in double digits.
