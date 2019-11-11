For the fifth time in modern history, the College of San Mateo Bulldogs have won nine regular-season football games in a single season.
With the 40-17 rout of Chabot in their final regular-season home game on 2019, the Bulldogs (4-0 Bay 6, 9-0 overall) not only clinched at least a share of the Bay 6 Conference championship. They also set the stage for a shot at their only undefeated season since at least 1996, the earliest season accounted for by the California Community College Athletic Association football archives.
CSM previously posted 9-1 regular-season records in 2017, ’14, ’13 and ’09.
Two weeks ago, the Bulldogs scored two touchdowns before their offense ever saw the field courtesy on a pair of early pick-6s. This week, by the time CSM scored three times to jump out to a 17-0 lead, Chabot’s offense had run just one play.
The secondary had a big hand in that math — actually, the precise math would be two big hands — as sophomore defensive back Bennett Williams nabbed his first interception of the season.
Sophomore kicker Dylan Moghaddam had gotten the Bulldogs on the board, capping their first possession with a 37-yard field goal. Then on Chabot’s first play from scrimmage, Williams produced the pick to give CSM the ball at the Chabot 36-yard line.
Freshman running back Darrell Page then led the charge with rushes of 1, 8, 3, 1, 11 and 6 yards, finishing off the busy possession with a scoring run to up the lead to 10-0. Then on the ensuing kickoff, the Bulldogs recovered a fumble at the Chabot 7. Three plays later, freshman quarterback Jack Perry connected with Mason Starling for a 7-yard touchdown strike to make it 17-0 midway through the first quarter.
With freshman quarterback Luke Bottari out of action Saturday, the Bulldogs turned to Perry, who connected for two touchdown passes, including a 23-yarder to Terrell Carter midway through the second quarter to give CSM a 23-0 start.
Page continues to prove a workhorse out of the backfield. The freshman carried 27 times for a career-high 134 yards and two touchdowns. Over the past four weeks, he has averaged 110.5 rushing yards per game.
Chabot (1-2, 4-4) got on the board before halftime, seizing on a fumbled punt return by Williams at the CSM 4. The Gladiators punched it in on the following play with a 4-yard run by Ponove Veimau.
The two teams traded field goals in the third quarter, then traded touchdowns — a 1-yard score by Page, followed by a 19-yard TD pass from Chayce Akaka to Chris Washington — in the opening minutes of the fourth.
The Bulldogs drew even on the recovered punt fumbles late in the fourth quarter, though, when Chabot coughed up the pigskin at its own 22. After the Gladiators were flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, CSM closed out the day’s scoring when Andre Gibbs galloped for an 11-yard TD.
Perry finished the day 13-of-23 passing for 179 yards, two TDs and two interceptions. Carter proved his favorite target, as the sophomore receiver totaled eight catches for 88 yards to give him 544 on the year.
CSM closes out the regular season on the road this Saturday at City College of San Francisco. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.
