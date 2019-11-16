A historic performance could lead to a historic finish for the College of San Mateo football team.
Led by a swarming, suffocating defense, the Bulldogs find themselves one win away from the program’s first-ever 10-0 regular season. They will certainly have earned it, as the last opponent between the Bulldogs and team history is City College of San Francisco, a squad that brims with its own amount of history.
There is only one other team in school history to finish the regular season undefeated: CSM’s very first team in 1922 went 5-0.
But Saturday’s 1 p.m. kickoff in San Francisco lines up perfectly with CSM’s mantra this season, where the goal is to go 1-0 every week. The Bulldogs have successfully accomplished that nine times already.
“We’re oh-and-oh this week,” Tulloch said. “We take them one at a time. The emphasis is on ourselves. We have to get better every week, every game.”
While CSM (4-0 conference, 9-0 overall) has built its reputation as an offensive juggernaut over the last 15 years, it’s the defense that has overshadowed an offense that averages 345 yards and 33 points per game.
The Bulldogs’ defense has been on another level in 2019. Through nine games, they have allowed a total of 85 points. CSM is the only team in the state to allow less than 10 points per game. The only opponent to score more than 14 points came last week during the Bulldogs’ 40-17 win over Chabot. Four times this season CSM has held opponents to single-digit points.
“[The defense has] really taken pride in not giving up points and running to the football,” Tulloch said.
Part of the success is due in part to the unit’s ability to create turnovers. The Bulldogs have picked off 12 passes and recovered eight fumbles, turning a quarter of those 20 combined turnovers into touchdowns.
“Those guys (on defense) take pride in the execution, on being in the right place at the right time. [Defensive coordinator Hansen] Sekona and our staff put our guys in the best position to succeed,” Tulloch said. “The players have embraced the coaching. They’ve embraced everything we teach.”
With all that being said, of course its “City” that serves as the regular-season finale. A multi-time conference, state and national champion, the Rams were once the standard by which other teams in Northern California were judged and a win over San Francisco is always validation of a good season.
Much like the Bulldogs, CCSF (3-1, 7-2) has built its reputation on offense, but they have put together a defensive effort that is on par with the best in the state. San Francisco is allowing 15.7 points per game and has forced 25 turnovers (10 interceptions, 15 fumble recoveries) and have scored four times.
The Rams’ offense is as explosive as ever, as usual. They average 35 points per game while piling up an average of 370 yards of offense.
“They have so much firepower. … We’re going to have our hands full trying to slow those guys down,” Tulloch said. “We’re playing an extremely talented football team [Saturday].”
