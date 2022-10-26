Riverside City College was the survivor in California Community College Athletic Association football the past weekend — in three overtimes. The Tigers, the lone remaining National (state championship) Division unbeaten, secured all 14 first place votes in this week’s state coaches poll, conducted by the JC Athletic Bureau.

Riverside (7-0) edged No. 3 Mt. San Antonio from the “perfect” ranks with a 35-33 triumph in three overtimes — but the Mounties held onto their state spot. Each team scored in the first OT and failed in the second. With the third extra period featuring only 2-point conversion attempts, Riverside was successful on a run by Bryce Strong, who rushed for 146 yards and scored two TDs. Mt. SAC’s try on a pass was picked off by Tigers defensive back Kenton Allen, ending the game.

Naomie Cremoux

