Riverside City College was the survivor in California Community College Athletic Association football the past weekend — in three overtimes. The Tigers, the lone remaining National (state championship) Division unbeaten, secured all 14 first place votes in this week’s state coaches poll, conducted by the JC Athletic Bureau.
Riverside (7-0) edged No. 3 Mt. San Antonio from the “perfect” ranks with a 35-33 triumph in three overtimes — but the Mounties held onto their state spot. Each team scored in the first OT and failed in the second. With the third extra period featuring only 2-point conversion attempts, Riverside was successful on a run by Bryce Strong, who rushed for 146 yards and scored two TDs. Mt. SAC’s try on a pass was picked off by Tigers defensive back Kenton Allen, ending the game.
All other state positions changed this week, with Golden West moving up from fourth to second after beating Saddleback, 21-6.
Formerly No. 2 College of San Mateo fell from the unbeaten ranks at Diablo Valley, 23-21, which jumped from No. 15 to a tie for ninth with also rising Palomar this week. CSM dropped to No. 4, still leading Northern California. The Bulldogs took a 21-0 halftime lead at Diablo Valley but could not stop the Vikings after the break, including the winning TD 3-yard run by Gavin Cribb with 1:35 remaining. That ended a -minute drive. CSM drove 53 yards to the DVC 20, but a potential winning 37-yard field goal by all-state placekicker Gabe Plascencia missed to the left. Diablo Valley is alone atop the Bay 6 for the first time, at 2-0 -- after now No. 8 Laney edged reigning state champion City College of San Francisco, 31-20. CCSF dropped to No. 15 and visits DVC on Friday. Several top 25 clashes are on Saturday.
CSM head coach Katie Goldhahn missed her team’s matches after giving birth to a son, but that did not stop the state No. 3-ranked Lady Bulldogs from winning their ninth straight contest -- a quick 3-set sweep of the Ohlone-Fremont, 25-8, 25-4, 25-14.
Under the direction of assistant coach Nicole Rathman, outside hitter Naomie Cremoux had 16 kills and Grace Thayer contributed eight. Zooey Walsworth had seven service aces as CSM went to 4-0 in Coast North play.
The Bulldogs then set their sights on 14-time and defending Coast champion Cabrillo. CSM (15-3 overall) proceeded to sweep the 16th-ranked Seahawks, 25-17, 25-14, 26-24, to assume sole control of the Coast North at 5-0.
It was only the second time since 2009 that Cabrillo (9-7, 4-1) has lost in Coast play. San Mateo ended Cabrillo’s Coast record 121-match winning streak last year at College Heights. Cabrillo won the rematch at Aptos and ended up winning the 2021 league title by one game over the Bulldogs, who had also dropped a crossover match with West Valley.
Cabrillo is now 136-2 in Coast play over 15 seasons – with the lone losses coming from San Mateo.
Against Cabrillo, Cremoux had 17 kills and leads the league with 5.04 kills per set. Valerie Bruk added 13 kills to increase her league No. 5 ranking average to 2.46. She lead the league in hitting percentage a .430. Angelina Estrada had 35 assists and leads the Coast with 10.02 assists per set.
After a strong start to the season in non-league play, Skyline has struggled since entering Coast-North play. Last week, the Trojans tied Santa Rosa 1-1 in a non-league match, before dropping a conference match to Evergreen Valley, 4-1 to fall to 1-4 in conference play and 8-4-1 overall.
Cañada also had a bad week. The Colts dropped a 4-0 decision to Folsom Lake to fall to 2-2-1 in Coast-South play and 6-6-1 overall.
Cañada blasted a pair of Coast-North opponents to even its conference record at 2-2. The Colts opened the week with a 9-0 shellacking of Ohlone-Fremont and closed the week with a 7-0 victory over Foothill.
They have a showdown with rival Skyline at noon Friday in San Bruno.
Skyline, meanwhile, was 1-1 last week. The Trojans beat Ohlone 3-0 before dropping a 6-0 decision to Cabrillo.
Skyline is 1-2-1 in Coast-North play and 6-3-1 overall.
