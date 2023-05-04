Johnny Goode ran the fastest men’s 400 meter time in Northern California, 48.05 seconds, to win the Coast Conference championship and Donovan Garcia took both hurdles races for College of San Mateo last week at Hartnell College in Salinas.
CSM took both flat 400 races, with Heart Noble Dean winning the women’s event in 59.99.
“It was her first time under 60 seconds,” CSM coach Kajari Burns said. Noble Dean was also fourth in the 200 and ran key legs on both scoring relay teams.
Up next are the Northern California trials on Friday at Yuba College in Marysville.
Garcia, already the Nor Cal leader in the 110 hurdles (14.82), won that Coast title handily, in 15.14, and then the 400 hurdles by a near 3-second margin in 53.80, just off his best of 53.67. He is the only Nor Cal high hurdler to run under 15 seconds this year.
Garcia was a triple winner, keying the Bulldogs’ gold medal 4x400 relay team (3:24.80) that included Evan Forsman, Deon McCauley and Marco Martin. CSM ranks No. 3 in the North, with a best of 3:19.73 — and should have Goode back on anchor at the Nor Cal championships.
Forsman was runner-up in the 800 in 1:59.76. He already ranks No. 3 in the north with his best of 1:55.71.
San Mateo pole vaulter Anthony Sheridan tied for first place at 14 feet, 9 inches, but lost a jump-off for the gold medal with Daniel Machado. Neither athlete had a miss until the bar reached 15-1. CSM’s Dominic Iskander placed fourth at 14-1 1/4.
Brandon Beane had the north’s third best javelin throw, 181-10 (also No. 4 in the state) but had to settle for the silver medal behind Zachary Sims of host Hartnell. Beane placed third in the discus throw and seventh in the shot put.
Other top CSM women’s track performances included Shannen Dorn with personal bests to place third in the 1,500 (5:00.34) and fifth in the 5,000 (19:34.42) and Zoe Thompson, third in the 800 (2:25.29) — and who anchored both relay quartets.
CSM finished a strong third in the men’s team scoring (133 1/2 points) and fourth in the women’s race (57 points). Hartnell won both team titles.
In addition to all of above athletes qualifying for Nor Cal and potential state meet positions, the Bulldogs had several other solid Coast Conference placers, including advancing all four relay teams (men’s and women’s 4 x 100 and 4 x 400) to the NorCals:
For the San Mateo women, Rochelle Perez was fourth in the 100 (13.07) and fifth in the 200 (27.06) — winning her finals section handily, also running on both relays.
Halle Ichuji led off the CSM 4x100 relay team that was anchored to second place (50.72) by Thompson, trailing winner Monterey Peninsula by just .08. Ichuji also advance to Nor Cals in both the long and triple jumps.
In the men’s sprints, Deon McCauley placed third in the 200 (22.04) and fourth in the 100 (11.00). Ryan Keyhan was next in both events (22.09 and also 11.00). Both advanced to the Nor Cals and also ran the last two legs on CSM’s second place 4x100 meter relay (42.60) that included Angel Sibrian and Martin. Martin was fourth in the 400 meters (51.67).
Justin Gauthier placed fourth in the 100 hurdles (16.97) and was seventh in the 400 hurdles (1:00.71).
Jonathan Berania placed third in the triple jump (43-1). Quinton Stepps threw the hammer 130-8 for fifth place. Darren Randolph was sixth in the high jump.
