When program founder Randy Wright resigned as the College of San Mateo women’s water polo team following the 2017 season, it put the Bulldogs back to square one.
After the program’s year hiatus, new head coach Zach Wolfe has guided the Bulldogs back into the pool for the 2019 season and they’re definitely in rebuilding mode.
Wolfe served as the Carlmont High School head coach from 2006 to 2012 and worked as an assistant for CSM from 2006 to 2014. He was hired as CSM’s coach in September of 2018 and did not have time to put a team together. Instead, he worked with a handful of players in his water polo class in preparation for the 2019 campaign.
Wednesday, CSM hosted the only team it has beaten so far this season, a winless City College of San Francisco squad that fell 20-9 to the Bulldogs at the Las Positas-Livermore Mini Tournament Sept. 6.
San Francisco has certainly grown since that initial meeting. The Rams outscored CSM by two in the first period and they maintained their lead throughout, posting a 12-11 win for their first victory of the season.
Despite the frustrating finish, Wolfe didn’t see the loss as a setback.
“I don’t see it that way,” Wolfe said. “We are rebuilding, no doubt. Our goal is to restart the program and build some momentum. Let’s get [the players] … working hard and improving every time in the water.”
CSM (1-5 overall) certainly played hard to the very end. Down three with 2:44 to play, the Bulldogs cut the lead to 12-10 on a Jackie Nazzal goal from the point with 2:13 left. Supriya Sharma then cut the CSM deficit to 12-11 with 50 seconds to play on a goal from the right wing.
CSM then came up with a steal on the next possession for San Francisco (1-6), leading Wolfe to call timeout with 39 seconds left. The Bulldogs set up their play, but never got a shot off as they turned it over with 13 seconds left in the game.
San Francisco then ran out the clock.
“We definitely have some pieces,” Wolfe said.
Sharma, a sophomore out of James Logan High School in Union City, is one of those pieces and she proved her worth by scoring five times for the Bulldogs. She showed her tenacity and will to win early in the fourth quarter with CSM trailing 10-8. After receiving a pass, Sharma drove in on goal when her initial shot was saved. She then stole the ball from the San Francisco goaltender, but her second shot banged off the post. Sharma grabbed the rebound and finally beat the ’keeper for the goal.
Later in the period, Sharma had a goal wiped off the board following a CSM violation.
Mikayla Jane Osorio, a sophomore out of Westmoor, added a hat trick for the Bulldogs. A trio of freshmen — Julia Ratti (Hillsdale), Nazzal (Sacred Heart Cathedral-SF) and Andrea Flores (El Camino) — all scored once. Osorio and goaltender Haley Blundell (Hillsdale) led CSM with two assists apiece.
The Bulldogs’ slow first-period start doomed them, however. San Francisco scored the first two goals of the period before Sharma got CSM on the board off an assist from Osorio on a fastbreak.
But the Rams regained their two-goal lead on an odd-woman rush to lead 3-1 after the first period.
Osorio opened the scoring for CSM in the second quarter, but San Francisco responded with back-to-back goals to push its lead to 5-2.
The teams traded goals before CSM scored two unanswered to close to 6-5. Osorio took a pass from Blundell and she swam down the center of the pool to score on a fastbreak and Sharma rounded out the scoring with a similar play, taking a pass at midpool from Blundell and out-swimming the San Francisco defense for the goal.
A power-play goal from the Rams pushed the lead back to two, but CSM closed to 7-6 at halftime when Ratti found a trailing Flores for a strike with 1:37 left in the first half.
The Bulldogs twice cut the deficit to one goal in the third period, but each time the Rams countered it, giving them a 10-8 lead going into the fourth period.
To rebuild the program, Wolfe is going to have to get out and focus on the players from schools that play the game at a higher level than the Peninsula Athletic League’s Ocean Division, which is where many of the players from this year’s team played.
“This is on me to recruit and get our name out there,” Wolfe said. “It’s going to take a lot from me and my coaching staff to get out there and find those (top-tier) players.
“And it’s on me to get better as a coach.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.