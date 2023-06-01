Crystal’s Edan Cui had his second-straight top-10 finish at the CIF State Golf Championship, but this time he got to celebrate with the rest of his teammates.
The Gryphons put the finishing touches on a historic season by finishing third in the team tournament at Poppy Hills in Pebble Beach Wednesday. They are the first team from the school to play in the state championship tournament.
“We had a pretty good start (as a team). It wasn’t great. Middle of the round, things were not looking awesome. We were probably in fourth at that point,” said Crystal head coach Brian Klemm. “But my kids knew the course and they weren’t melting down, which I was proud of.
“We’re happy (with third). They performed the way I thought they would as long as we executed what we practiced. … My goal for the year was state. I knew we were a top-3 team.”
The six-member Crystal squad — Edan Cui, Henry Chen, Griffen and Russell Chiu, Philip Hu and KC Mungali — combined to shoot 8-over as a team, with a combined score of 363 (only the top five scores are counted), their best post-season effort. They shot a 375 as a team for a second-place finish at the Central Coast Section championship tournament at Rancho Seco Golf Ranch in Monterey. The Gryphons followed that with a 370 and another runner-up finish at the Northern California tournament at Berkeley Country Club in El Cerrito.
Cui, who finished in a tie for second at the 2022 state final at San Gabriel Country Club, shot a 3-under 68 to finish in a tie for sixth at Poppy Hills Wednesday. With a bogey on No. 2 and birdie on No. 3, Cui was even after eight holes before an eagle at the par-5 ninth hole moved him to 2-under. He moved to 3-under with a birdie at No. 11, but gave it back with bogey on the next hole. He got back on track with a birdie on No. 13 to get back to 3-under, but he parred his way in.
“Edan was rock solid,” Klemm said. “On a day he shot 68, you feel like he missed an opportunity (to go lower).”
Griffin Chiu came in with a 1-under 70 to finish in a tie for 11th, while KC Mungali’s even-par 71 gave the Gryphons three golfers in the top-15.
Chiu made the turn at 1-under before going on a roller-coaster ride over the back 9, with three birdies, three pars and three bogeys.
Mungali was even at the turn and just could not get anything going over the final nine holes. He picked up his second birdie and bogey of the day on the back 9 to give the Gryphons three golfers at par or better.
“He just would not give up,” Klemm said. “He would not accept a round higher than par.”
Philip Hu finished had a 5-over 76 to finish T43, while Henry Chen was T47 with a 7-over 79. Russell Chiu finished in a tie for 49th. His score of a 9-over 80 did not count toward the Gryphons’ team score.
The Crystal kids weren’t the only San Mateo County representatives at Poppy Hills. Serra’s Trevor Moquin was one of seven players to finish in a tie for 15th, capping his high school career with an even-par 71. He bogeyed the first hole, but moved to 1-under with an eagle at the par-5 fourth. He went on to birdie five of the holes on the back 9, but double-bogeys at Nos. 8 and 17 did him in.
The Nueva School’s James Lee also advanced to the state tournament. He was one of six golfers to shoot a 1-over 72 and finish in a tie for 22nd. Three bogeys on the front 9 had Lee scrambling the rest of the day and he never caught up. He did birdie No. 14.
Luke Powell of Capistrano Valley Christian won the individual championship. Teeing off in the second-to-last group, Powell got off to a quick start. After a pair of pars to open his round, he went birdie-eagle on holes No. 3 and 4, needing only a three to get home on the par-5 fourth, vaulting him into contention.
He then went on a birdie binge, collecting five of them from holes No. 9 through 14 to move to 8-under. He bogeyed No. 16 to drop his lead to just two strokes, but a par on the par-5 18th gave him the state title.
De La Salle won the team title, going away. For the second straight match, the Spartans were the only school to finish under par as a team, carding a 9-under 346, with four members of the team shooting par or better.
Torrey Pines took second, finishing a 1-over 356.
