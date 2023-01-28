A historic tie. That’s what Crystal Springs Uplands boys’ soccer head coach Roberto Miranda called his Gryphons’ 1-1 final Friday afternoon at Menlo School.
Boy, he wasn’t kidding. The Gryphons entered play having lost 20 consecutive times to Menlo — dating back to a 2-2 tie in 2011-12 — including a 3-2 loss to open West Bay Athletic League play earlier this season.
“To me, I look at it, some ties feel like a loss, some ties feel like a win,” Miranda said. “This is a historic tie right here. I’m extremely proud of my boys.”
Crystal (4-3-1 WBAL, 8-4-1 overall) nearly came away with the win, though. Not only did the Gryphons take a 1-0 lead into halftime, they had a huge opportunity to take the lead in the 78th minute with two rapid-fire shots on goal. Only the play of Menlo goalkeeper Ben Bishop kept the draw intact.
The junior goalkeeper scampered toward the post to slap away a charging attempt by Crystal forward Cameron Hicks. Bishop’s save bounded back toward the middle, and he adjusted immediately as Crystal sophomore Rohan Dalal picked up the rebound and quickly put a shot on goal. Bishop left his feet to make the second save with full extension.
“I had to follow the ball, it’s all in traffic, and I just felt like I had to get there and put my body on the line and make the save,” Bishop said.
“The goalie made a great save,” Dalal said. “I think, if I put it somewhere else, it could have been a win. … “That was a really amazing save. Almost like (Argentina goalkeeper) Emiliano Martinez in the World Cup. A great, great save.”
Bishop said he learned his lesson from Crystal’s first goal, as it came off a similar rebound. The Gryphons took the lead in the 11th minute off a free kick from 35 yards away. Crystal sent the ball into the box and junior Andres Bisgaard got a head on it to redirect it on goal. Bishop deflected the initial attempt, but Bisgaard followed it to head it in.
“You have to follow the rebound, always,” Bishop said. “Because if you don’t follow the rebound, a lot of the times that’s what gets put back in. That’s what happened on the first goal.”
Menlo (6-1-1, 7-5-1) was trailing at the half, but it didn’t take long to equalize after the break.
The Knights intercepted at midfield and sent the ball up for a quick tap into the box with a tempo for junior Eric Schmidtke. His shot was rejected by Crystal goalkeeper Elie Bodner, but the loose ball bounded around in traffic for Menlo junior Alessandro Velazquez, who played a soft roller toward the back post. The shot caught the post and bounded in for the score.
“We came out with a little bit of a fire, which was good to see,” Menlo head coach Daniel Hicker said. “So, I’m really proud of how we responded.”
Menlo had a great chance to win it in the closing minutes. The Knights earned a corner kick and got it to the top for a chip shot on frame. But Crystal’s sophomore goalkeeper climbed the ladder to snatch the shot out of the air as Schmidtke was bearing down on him.
“He’s very secure with himself, with his ability, and he’s not afraid,” Miranda said. “I know there’s somebody coming at him, but he’s going to go for the ball anyway. He’s got this attitude, this winning mentality, and he’s going to try to do anything and everything he can to stop any goals.”
The draw snaps a three-game winning streak for Menlo.
“Obviously, we would have loved to have gotten the result with the win and three points,” Hicker said. “But we’ll take the one. And think that these types of games are the ones that prepare you for the postseason. So, we have a couple important ones coming up, and I think this was kind of necessary for us to kind of reevaluate, but also … make sure we’re being pushed a little bit, so we know how we can push back, or know we can respond to those types of situations.”
Hicker is in his first year at Menlo’s head coach. He has an extensive resume in Major League Soccer, having worked the past two years as the director of performance for the Columbus Crew. Previous to that, he was the head of athletic performance with the San Jose Earthquakes. He has coached at the club, semipro and collegiate levels, including as a volunteer assistant at Santa Clara University from 2012-15.
Menlo is his first high school coaching position. Also on staff at Menlo is assistant coach Stephanie Wieger, Hicker’s wife, who played at Cal from 2004-07.
“It’s a good group and I think for me it’s about focusing on the development of the program,” Hicker said. “We want to develop a winning culture. We obviously want to win games, we also want to develop a winning culture.”
Miranda, in his fifth year at Crystal, finally has the Gryphons on the rise. It was just two years ago when Crystal stomached losses of 9-0 and 10-2 to Menlo. Last year, in the first of two matchups between the two, the Gryphons turned a corner, losing a close one 2-1 after taking a 1-0 lead early in the second half.
“They remember that, and they work hard to not repeat that again,” Miranda said. “They almost had it.”
