Anyone who follows wrestling in the Central Coast Section knows that Gilroy is far and away the best team in the section and one of the best teams in the state. How do we know? Because when the points are added up at the end of the CCS and state individual championships, the Mustangs are, usually, atop the CCS standings and in the top-5 in the state every year.
But how would Gilroy — or any other power team in CCS — fare in an actual dual-meet state tournament? One in which full teams compete head to head to determine the best team in the state?
Well, it’s here. Saturday marks the first-ever California State Duals — a double-elimination, one-day tournament broken up into four brackets of eight teams beginning at 11 a.m. at Clovis North High School.
The tournament will be held in three gyms — the main and small gyms on the Clovis North campus, along with the Granite Ridge Middle School gym, which is connected to the high school.
This is the culmination of a process started about two years ago, in which the California Wrestling Advisory Committee was looking at ways to grow the sport at the high school level in the state.
“This is one of the ideas we came up with,” said Marco Sanchez, assistant CCS commissioner who was also part of the CWAC and will serve as co-tournament director along with Clovis North head wrestling coach Ben Holscher.
“We put the invitation out a year ago,” Sanchez continued. “We got about 50 interested teams from nine sections.”
The tournament, however, will crown a “mythical” state champion as the tournament is not recognized as an official state-sanctioned event. Sanchez said the plan was to get the tournament up and running for a few years before seeking certification from the state.
That is main reason the tournament is being held in late January. Since it not an actual CIF state championship, it is being treated as any other tournament and needs to be completed before the start of the regular high-school postseason — the Peninsula Athletic League individual tournament begins in three weeks and CCS in about a month.
Sanchez said if the California State Duals becomes accepted as the state championship tournament, the date would be moved to be more in line with the current tournament lineup.
Looking at the brackets, however, it’s going to be awhile before the Peninsula Athletic League sees one of its teams competing — at least on the boys’ side. It could be a different story if a girls’ state tournament comes to fruition.
The four division brackets, based on competitive equity, features a who’s who of the state’s elite schools. There are only two teams from CCS competing: Gilroy (No. 4 Division I) and Los Gatos (No. 2 Division IV). All told, are only four teams from the greater Bay Area, including Granada-Livermore (No. 3 Division IV), Benicia (No. 5 Division IV).
It could be five teams if you count Vacaville (No. 1 Division II) out of the Sac-Joaquin Section.
Sanchez said there used to be an official state team champion, but it was discontinued in the 1990s. This is an attempt to bring it back. So, if you’re a wrestling fan, this is your opportunity to see the best individuals and teams in the state.
For more information, go to Thecaliforniawrestler.com and click on the link.
You may remember that my former umbrella died a valiant death as I covered the CCS Division IV football championship game between King’s Academy and Terra Nova in the drizzle and wind at Westmont High School in late November.
While interviewing Terra Nova head coach Jason Piccolotti, my umbrella was turned completely inside out, like you would see in a cartoon or possibly a Charlie Chaplin movie.
In response to my plight, longtime Peninsula announcer and statistician Tyler Jamieson came to my rescue by gifting me a new brolly — one that claims to be resistant to wind gusts.
Tuesday, I gave it it’s first real test as I pulled it out while covering the Aragon-Capuchino girls’ soccer game in San Bruno. It has a large canopy, which is nice, and during the few puffs of wind that did come up, the umbrella barely even shuddered. I tried to examine the underside of the canopy to see if there were any vents or anything that would negate the wind effects, but juggling a scorebook and camera while holding onto the darn thing made inspecting it nearly impossible.
But — so far, so good. Thanks, Tyler.
David Tufo, a 2005 Burlingame graduate, was named an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Brewers Single-A team, the Carolina Mudcats.
Tufo was an infielder on the Panthers’ 2004 CCS baseball championship team. He went on to serve two stints as an assistant with the Menlo College baseball team, along with positions with Santa Clara University.
Tufo’s managing experience came in 2013 and 2014 with the Forest City Owls and Fayetteville SwampDogs, respectively.
