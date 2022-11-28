M-A girls finish top-10 in Division I
The Bears capped arguably its best-ever season with an eight-place finish in the Division I team standings.
M-A had three runners place in the top 50, led Junior Tatum Olesen, who finished in seventh place with a time of 17:45.9. Katherine Lorenz, a senior, was 25th in a time of 18:32.9, while senior Chloe Pilette was 41st with a time of 18:56.4.
SHP’s Soderbury, Mills’ Pan lead local runners in Division IV
Sacred Heart Prep senior Julia Soderbury closed out her Gators’ cross country career with a 25th-place finish in the Division IV race, finishing with a time of 18:50.9. Mills’ Jacqueline Pan, a junior, gave San Mateo another top-50 finish, finishing at 50th right on the button with a time of 19:33.2
The Half Moon Bay girls finished 16th in the 24-team division standings, led by junior Deia Kerseg, whose time of 19:35.6 was good for 53rd place.
Menlo, Nueva School with top-10 finishes in Division V
Paced by the Pretre brothers — senior Justin and sophomore Landon — the Knights had their best showing ever at the State Meet with their second-place finish.
Justin Pretre, running in his third State Meet, had his highest finish ever, finishing in second place by nearly four seconds. His time of 15:24.6 was bettered by only Micah Sanchez of Liberty Charter-San Diego, who covered the course in a time of 15:13.6.
His previous best finish was 14th last season in a time of 15:46.3.
Landon Pretre, running in his second State Meet, was 17th in a time of 15:54.6. Sophomore Will Hauser was 18th in a time of 16:10.09. Senior Aiden Deffner finished 36th in a time of 16:42.1, while sophomore Jared Saal rounded up the scoring runner for Menlo with a finish in 39th in a time of 16:45.4.
Nueva School also had a strong showing at Fresno, with its five runners earning a ninth-place finish in the team standings. The Mavericks had two runners finish in the top 50. Joshua Byun, a senior, was 45th in a time of 16:54.2. Freshman Ryan Fitzpatrick was 49th with a time of 16:57.3.
The Menlo girls finished 10th in the Division V team standings, led by Ariya Kaushek, a freshman who finished 21st with a time of 19:17.6. Nueva School finished 16th as a team, getting a 62nd-place finish from Ariane Yedidia, a junior, in a time of 20:28.1.
Oceana’s Lara Scanziani-Grijalvo, a sophomore, had a top-20 finish, taking 18th in a time of 19:10.3.
