This week’s heat wave has wreaked havoc on some county cross country runners in the leadup to Saturday’s season opener.
The Lowell Invitational has served as opening day for San Mateo County cross country programs for the past several years. The 49th annual invite features 85 teams from Northern California, with the course at Golden Gate Park spanning 2.93 miles for varsity runners and 2.13 miles for junior-varsity.
While Half Moon Bay is aspiring to climb the ladder in the Peninsula Athletic League power structure this year, the Cougars have a distinct advantage heading into Saturday — their practice schedule over the past week, amid the heat wave that has affected some Peninsula teams, has been uninterrupted.
“That’s the benefit of being out here on the coast,” said Paul Farnsworth, Half Moon Bay head coach. “The hottest day we had out here was Monday. Even though it was Labor Day, they wanted to run.”
The cooler climate in Half Moon Bay will serve as a beacon to cross country teams far and wide in the coming weeks. This coming Wednesday, HMB hosts the first of three PAL league meets, with all 17 schools set to attend. Then on Saturday, Oct. 1, HMB hosts the Artichoke Invitational, marking the 51st year the event has been held on the Coastside.
After the Artichoke Invitational, the Lowell Invite is the second oldest high school invitational in the Bay Area.
“It’s always a great meet to start with,” Farnsworth said. “There’s always a ton of great competition running in it.”
Due to the heat, other PAL cross country programs have had to cancel practices this week. Carlmont, under first-year head coach Ben Heck, hasn’t held an official practice all week, leaving their runners to train on their own. Many have been doing so in the early morning, or after dusk, to take advantage of cooler temperatures.
“We haven’t had practice the entire week,” Heck said. “We’ve been having to cancel last minute … because lowest it was was 95 and the highest it was was 105. … Our track, there’s no shade. The same for all the places we run at is very little shade.”
Young Cougars touting depth
Half Moon Bay’s varsity squad is benefitting from an influx of talent. Many of Farnsworth’s runners had strong showings in the non-varsity races at the Lowell Invite last season. Those runners are now expected to compete at the varsity level, with the boys’ team touting as many as nine runners this season.
Hideto Haro, a junior, was a standout at Golden Gate Park last year in the sophomore race, taking second place in his heat of 153 runners with a time of 11 minutes, 45.8 seconds. This also qualified as the second-best time in the combined standings of two sophomore heats, totaling 303 runners.
Among JV boys, HMB’s Moss Michaelson, now a senior, took eighth place last season with a 16:56.6. Among the Cougars’ other standout varsity boys heading into 2022 are juniors Nathan Loof and Ace Gilkey, and sophomore Elkin Lopez.
“Our league is pretty strong,” Farnsworth said. “[The PAL is] top heavy … so, we’re hoping we can be a top 5 team in PAL. Last year we were not … but we did not have half the guys we had last year. This year we’ve got a lot deeper.”
HMB’s most promising runner is on the girls’ side in junior Deia Kerseg. A standout distance runner in middle school who went to junior nationals in eighth grade, according to Farnsworth. Kerseg debuted at the Lowell Invite as a sophomore last season. Her freshman year in 2020 was interrupted by COVID. So, last year’s season opener marked the first invitational run of her high school career.
Kerseg excelled in the girls’ frosh-soph race, taking fourth place in her heat at 14:08.4. It was the start of a standout sophomore season, as Kerseg went on to become the only HMB runner to qualify for the CIF State Cross Country meet, taking 91st in the Division III race, this in a field of 209 runners.
