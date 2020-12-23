Like a lot of small business owners, the 2020 pandemic has hit Eddie Croft hard. The owner/operator of B Street Boxing Gym in San Mateo, Croft has dealt with the opening-and-losing merry-go-round.
But Croft was hoping to end the year with a bang. In addition to his boxing gym, he is also a professional boxing trainer and one of his fighters, Germany-based, Russian-native, 30-year-old Evgeny Shvedenko was getting a shot at the WBC intercontinental super-middleweight (168 pounds) championship.
But this being 2020, Croft could not get to Russia for Shvedenko’s bout with Artur Osipov — who he beat by unanimous decision to improve to 15-0. The biggest issue for Croft, however, was not trying to come up with the right game plan to beat Osipov. His biggest problem was getting to the fight.
The shipping company lost his passport in transit from New York, forcing Croft to watch the fight from his home in San Mateo.
“[The shipping company] can’t find it. I’m on the phone with Evgeny. ‘I’m not going to be there.’ I told him my passport is in New York and I haven’t left [the United States] yet,” Croft said. “He said, ‘Look at the video again and give me a plan.’ I watched the guy’s last fight and devised a plan I could best give over the phone.”
After that, Croft was relegated to watching the fight on YouTube Live. He said he was trying to message Shvedenko’s manager between rounds, hoping to give his fighter some instructions.
“I was sitting there (watching YouTube), thinking to myself, ‘Man, 2020 is so bad.’ I said, ‘Nothing else can go wrong,’” Croft said. “But the fight hadn’t happened yet. We’re on the cusp of being a top-12 fighter and I was going to jinx it.”
Shvedenko, however, took care of business and it becomes one more story Croft can tell around the dinner table.
But that’s not the end of the story. In fact, Croft is hoping this is just the beginning. A professional in the lightweight division throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, Croft had a couple of big-name fights — Marco Antonio Berrera and Erik Morales — but he began training fighters before his fighting career came to an end.
Since then, Croft has been on a search for “the one:” the fighter who he can help carry to a world title, or at the very least, be in the mix for one.
It started with Shvedenko’s win Monday.
“It’s a big win we had [Monday]. … Evgeny fought well. He didn’t take many punches. Barely got hit. His jab was working. I know if I was there he would have stopped the guy,” Croft said. “He won a WBC international title. It’s essential. … These are the regional titles the WBC has. This is the jumping off point for making the top-12 (WBC contender list).”
Croft is always on the lookout for a fighter he can help take to the next level. For some, that may mean winning local titles or regional titles. But every trainer is looking for that guy who can make it to an elite level.
Croft has had guys in the former category. He hopes Shvedenko fits in the latter.
He was connected with Shvedenko through a mutual friend in 2015, Croft said. When he got his first look at the then-25-year-old Russian, Shvedenko was already 2-0 as a professional with what Croft said were nearly 300 amateur fights under his belt.
“[He] drove up from LA. He gets in the ring. I tell him to shadow box,” Croft said, a drill in which a fighter pantomimes fighting in front of mirror. “I remember thinking, ‘This guy is like a monster.’ He’s just muscular, in good shape. He could go at a high pace without slowing down. I saw in his face there was no sign of [stress].
“I told him, ‘You are what I was waiting for. For someone with this type of physical ability and has a basic knowledge of boxing, I could get you a title fight.’
“He said, ‘Let’s try it.’”
But now the politics really ramp up, a game in which promoters, fighters and boxing federations begin jockeying for position, looking for the best way to make the most money and garner the most fame, while trying to minimize the risk.
Croft and Shvedenko have already experienced getting big-leagued by more well-known people. Croft said Shvedenko was in line to fight for an IBO title — which is closely aligned with the IBF organization, which could have vaulted Shvedenko even higher.
Instead, Croft said current IBF and IBO middleweight champ Gennady Golovkin, who has been the IBO belt holder for the better part of a decade, threw his weight around to get his guy the title fight. Shvedenko, instead, went on to win the strap he earned Monday.
But Croft said Shvedenko is starting to get noticed and Croft is starting to communicate with people who could help him crack the American market.
“Now that he has a WBC regional belt and will be a top-12 guy, I got a message from [a Los Angeles-based promoter] who does a lot of behind-the-scenes work for a lot of the big promoters,” Croft said. “This is going to happen more and more. Now, everybody is like, ‘Who is this Shvedenko guy?’ Before, he wasn’t registering.”
With all that being said, Croft doesn’t know what 2021 holds for Shvedenko. He’ll leave that up to the fighter’s management team. He’ll just be ready to train when a fight is made.
Hopefully by then, Croft will have his passport. It’s still lost in transit. That is so 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.