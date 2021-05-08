The Skyline College baseball team canceled four games spanning two weeks after one of its players tested positive for COVID-19.
The unidentified player — who has had no ill health effects, according to Skyline manager Dino Nomicos — tested positive on April 23, after Skyline returned from a road trip to West Valley College in Saratoga. The player, along with five teammates who rode in the same van to and from West Valley, were required to quarantine for 14 days.
On April 24, the player was tested for COVID again, with the results coming back negative. Still, all six players were required to quarantine.
“We had one of our members test positive,” Nomicos said. “The next day they tested again and tested negative. Well, because they tested positive, we need to report that to the county. This person was in a van driving to West Valley with six people. So, because they were in a van for more than 15 minutes and none of them were vaccinated, they had to quarantine for two weeks.”
Skyline was not required to cancel games due to exposure to COVID, as no other players were exposed within an enclosed setting for more than 15 minutes. However, Skyline only has 15 players on its roster this season due to a majority of its players opting out for the 2020 season, leaving the team with too few available players to play a game.
“And when you have a 15-man roster because 25 players opted out, we can’t play,” Nomicos said. “We didn’t have enough to play, so we had to cancel two games last week, and two games this week.”
The four canceled games were all with Skyline’s county rivals — two games with College of San Mateo, April 29 and 30; and two with Cañada College May 6 and 7. Skyline will resume play May 13 at home for the first of two more scheduled games with Cañada. CSM and Skyline are slated for two more games May 20 and 21.
April 23, the day Nomicos was informed of the player’s positive test, started like any other road trip. The players arrived on campus through its daily checkpoint, reporting to a trainer, having their temperatures taken, then reporting to the field by noon before departing for West Valley. Players are routinely required to socially distance during games while not on the field of play.
Skyline uses three vans to travel to road games. The same pods of six players each consistently travel together. The five players in the same pod with the positive player tested negative, Nomicos said.
“All the players in that van were tested and all the players that weren’t in that van were tested; they all came back negative,” Nomicos said. “But that doesn’t mean that those players were allowed to play. They still have to quarantine.
“It looks like it was a false positive,” he said. “But we’re not doctors. So, we have to follow guidelines and make sure everybody is safe.”
Nomicos has completed his COVID vaccinations, as have all the coaches on Skyline’s staff. The coach driving the van was not forced to quarantine because he has been vaccinated.
Skyline’s baseball team — the only sports team currently operating at the San Bruno campus — is still practicing daily, with upwards of 40 players, including 25 players who opted out for the 2020 season.
Nomicos said some of his players have been vaccinated, but most haven’t. He said he views players’ choice to get vaccinated as a personal choice.
“As we start to open up, and the thing that really stands out is that if players are vaccinated, they wouldn’t have missed the game,” Nomicos said. “And it’s not their fault. It’s just with the guidelines right now. … The school does not make up those rules. And that’s the thing. We’re going to follow the county guidelines.”
