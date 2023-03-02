Division I
No. 5 Menlo-Atherton (16-1-5) at No. 1 St. Francis (23-1), 5 p.m.
Division I
No. 5 Menlo-Atherton (16-1-5) at No. 1 St. Francis (23-1), 5 p.m.
It’s questionable whether the Bears were looking for a rematch against the Lancers.
As the No. 2 seed in the Central Coast Section Open Division, M-A took on top-seeded St. Francis in the Open Division final last Saturday at Santa Clara University. When the Bears finally settled in, they already trailed 2-0 as the Lancers scored twice in the opening 15 minutes.
M-A, the PAL Bay Division champion, would go on to lose 3-0.
But the Bears rebounded in first round of the Nor Cal Division I bracket, slipping past Clovis-North, 1-0.
Despite its dominance this season, St. Francis needed overtime to get past No. 8 San Ramon Valley, 1-0, one of the top teams in the Bay Area.
The Lancers, who went undefeated in capturing the WCAL championship, have allowed just three goals in their last 10 games.
Division III
No. 4 Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa (19-2) at No. 1 Sequoia (14-3-5), 5 p.m.
Cardinal Newman is 9-0 on the road; Sequoia is 9-3-1 at home.
Sequoia just keeps adding to school history. The Ravens, after a second-place finish in the PAL Bay Division, won their first-ever CCS championship, downing No. 1 Aragon 1-0 in the Division I final.
The top-seeded Ravens then added their inaugural Nor Cal victory, beating No. 8 Piedmont, with Addi Haws scoring a golden goal with three minutes remaining in overtime.
Cardinal Newman captured the North B ay Oak Division title with a 7-1 record, before losing in the semifinal of the North Coast Section Division 3 bracket, 2-1 to Marin Academy.
The Cardinals advanced to the Nor Cal semifinals following a 2-1 overtime win over No. 5 Vista del Lago.
