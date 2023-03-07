With one or two games left in the basketball season, depending on how the Half Moon Bay boys and Menlo School girls do in the Northern California finals Tuesday, and as the spring season starts up full time, now would be a good time to look back on winter performances.
And what a historic season it was — for several teams and schools. The Peninsula garnered one state championship, five Central Coast Section titles, 12 CCS finals appearances and a number of historic program accomplishments.
Let’s take a look at some of the more noteworthy accomplishments over the last three months.
It was a down year for Peninsula Athletic League wrestling, but the county still produced a state champion. Menlo-Atherton’s Kiely Tabaldo captured the 111 state championship in dominant fashion. She won all five of her matches by a combined score of 40-4, recording shutouts in four of her five matches. The only points she gave up came in a 7-4 decision in her semifinal win. She won her first three matches by scores of 7-0, 9-0, 14-0 and in the championship match, 3-0.
Menlo-Atherton put together its best season in program history, finishing the 2022-23 as one of the top-8 teams in Northern California. The Bears went through an 18-game regular-season schedule without a loss, going 13-0-5 and 7-0-3 in PAL Bay Division play. They earned their first-ever CCS Open Division berth, advancing to the final. They parlayed that success into the Nor Cal Open Division bracket, also moving to the semifinals.
Sequoia also had a historic season. The Ravens finished second in the Bay Division before going on to win the program’s first-ever CCS title, beating Aragon for the Division I crown. That gave the Ravens their first-ever berth into the Nor Cal tournament, earning the No. 1 seed in Division III and advancing to the semifinals.
Aragon also had a strong season, winning the PAL Ocean title and making it to the CCS championship game for the first time since winning a co-title in 2012.
And for El Camino, it earned its first-ever CCS berth after winning the PAL Lake crown. 2023 was the first time the Lake Division was given an automatic bid to the section playoffs.
Aragon won a third straight PAL Bay Division title, going unbeaten in Bay Division play. The Dons became the first team since the advent of the current PAL in 1996 to win three Bay Division championships in a row.
Sacred Heart Prep also had a fantastic season, going 16-0-2 during the regular season.
First, there was Crystal, which shared its first-ever West Bay Athletic League Foothill Division title and earned a berth into the CCS Open Division bracket for the first time in school history. While the Gryphons were overmatched in their first game in pool play, getting smacked by top-seeded Mitty, they showed they belong by winning their final two pool games over Branham and Los Gatos.
Summit Shasta, after advancing to the CCS Division IV semifinals in 2022, completed its run to the top, winning its first CCS basketball title, beating Woodside Priory in the 2023 Division IV championship game.
Mills finally broke through for its first CCS crown since 1985. The Vikings appeared in their third CCS final in the last four years before beating Santa Cruz in the title game.
Hillsdale had its best-ever showing in the Nor Cal tournament, advancing to the program’s first Nor Cal semifinal game, falling to Menlo Saturday.
While Woodside Priory was the only county team to win a CCS title, Half Moon Bay and Burlingame have recorded a pair of program firsts. Both teams advanced to the CCS final and, while neither came home with first-place hardware, that did qualify both for the Nor Cal tournament. Half Moon Bay became the first team in program history to advance to the Nor Cal final and will take on No. 5 Chico Tuesday night. Burlingame, despite losing in the Nor Cal semifinal to Chico, became the first team in program history to win its first two Nor Cal games.
