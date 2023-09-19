The football schedule is pretty light this weekend as a majority of teams are on a bye before league play begins Sept. 29.
And while I did this just two weeks ago, things changed immensely since then when it comes to breaking down San Mateo County football. So let’s see where things stand now for football on the Peninsula.
In a class by themselves
There is only one team in this category and that’s Serra (3-0). The Padres have supplanted De La Salle and Folsom as the premiere program in Northern California and, after going 3-0 with three impressive wins, it would take a lot to take that title from Serra. The Padres had a bye this past weekend before resuming play against Sacred Heart Cathedral this Friday.
The real deal?
Capuchino, Hillsdale and Menlo School are all 4-0. Hillsdale and Menlo look like they’re on a collision course to determine the Peninsula Athletic League’s De Anza Division champion, while Capuchino is quickly becoming a force to contend with in the Ocean Division.
Neither Hillsdale nor Menlo had been really tested through their first three games, but they both notched big-time wins over Bay Division teams last week.
Hillsdale went toe to toe with Sacred Heart Prep, pulling out a 21-14 win. Menlo squared off with Menlo-Atherton, with the small-school Knights knocking off the big-school Bears in rather convincing fashion, 28-13.
Capuchino, meanwhile, has done what it is supposed to do against inferior competition — blow them out. Since squeaking out a 20-19 win over Burlingame of the PAL Bay to open the season, the Mustangs have mauled their last three opponents, outscoring them 104-21, including a 50-14 drubbing of El Camino last Thursday.
Ascending
Aragon, Burlingame, South City and Woodside. The Dons had some major question marks after two games, burying Homestead in their opener, but getting hammered by Monterey in Week 2.
The Panthers had even bigger issues. They lost their first two games and looked horrible doing it.
Woodside, it seemed, had turned into a pumpkin after a 28-12 loss to Hillsdale two weeks ago.
Both Aragon and Burlingame, however, seem to have righted the ship. With a 42-21 win over Carlmont, which gave head coach Steve Sell his school-record 157th win, Aragon improved to 3-1. Turns out that Monterey squad is really good and is the top-ranked team in the Pacific Coast Athletic League.
Burlingame, meanwhile, has won two straight to even its record at 2-2, including an impressive 20-0 shutout of Half Moon Bay.
The Wildcats showed some moxie with a come-from-behind 17-14 win over rival Sequoia.
As for South City, week by week the Warriors seem to be improving and are becoming a favorite to win the Lake Division. The Warriors beat down Mills 30-7 in their Lake Division opener.
Descending
Two weeks ago it looked like San Mateo was onto something, while M-A had split a pair of tough non-league games.
Two weeks later, both teams have suffered two straight losses. The Bearcats’ 17-14 loss to a previously winless Los Altos team was, quite simply, a horrible loss for San Mateo. The fact they were held scoreless until the fourth quarter may be an even bigger problem. Since scoring 54 points in their first two wins, the Bearcats have scored a combined 21 in their two losses.
M-A has also lost two straight to drop to 1-3. Two weeks ago, the Bears dropped a 24-21 decision to an unbeaten Patterson team. Saturday, Menlo stayed unbeaten with a 28-13 win at the Bears’ expense.
Head scratchers
Carlmont, Sacred Heart Prep and Terra Nova. The Scots are still in search of their first win after getting rolled by Aragon last weekend, 42-21, which was really the first game Carlmont was dominated in. The Scots took a lead into the fourth quarter in a season-opening loss to Castro Valley, hung tough with Menlo in a 21-7 defeat and again were competitive in a 26-12 loss to Half Moon Bay.
Three of Carlmont’s losses have come against teams that play in tougher divisions in the PAL.
Terra Nova, which came into last weekend with a 3-0 record and on a roll, inexplicably was shut down by Fremont-Sunnyvale last Friday, 15-12, despite rushing for 206 yards.
SHP (2-2) might be the most Jekyll-and-Hyde team on the Peninsula. In their two wins, the Gators have put together strong efforts on both offense and defense. In two losses, the offense has struggled.
A long way to go
El Camino, Jefferson and Mills. Oh boy, it’s going to be a long season for these three. They are a combined 0-10 and have been outscored by a combined score of 386-78.
El Camino’s offense has put up the most points, scoring 41 through its four games. Mills appears to have the best defense, having allowed 70 points through three games. The other two defenses have given up more than 150 points each.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117. To report scores or tips, email sports@smdailyjournal.com.
