When Burlingame’s Bobby Ennis pinned his Half Moon Bay opponent in the 197-pound match, the Panthers had a 33-30 lead with two matches left.
Fortunately for the Cougars, their final two wrestlers are arguably the best on the team. Half Moon Bay would go on to win both those matches to pull out a 39-33 win over Burlingame, taking over sole possession of first place in the Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division with one dual meet left in the regular season.
“That’s two really good teams going at it,” said Half Moon Bay head coach Ronnie Eki. “It’s usually a chess match with [the Panthers].”
The match really couldn’t have been any closer — Half Moon Bay (5-0 PAL Bay) won eight matches, Burlingame (4-1) was victorious in six.
But it was a match that wasn’t wrestled that Burlingame head coach Eric Botelho believed turned the tide against his team.
“The difference was at [172] where we took a forfeit,” Botelho said. “That forfeit hurt. That was six points and we lost by six points.”
To that point, the Panthers had gone toe-to-toe with the Cougars and had built a 27-12 lead after Louis Bruening’s pin at 162.
Burlingame forfeited the next match and Half Moon Bay used that victory to win four of the final five matches.
The only Panthers victory during that run was Ennis’ pin at 197. In his second season at the varsity level, the junior Ennis is developing into a legitimate wrestler. He and Nico Mandujano were tied at 2-all going into the second period before Ennis got the upper hand and rolled Mandujano for the pin with 1:14 left in the second period.
“Bobby has come a long way,” Botelho said, who said he dubbed himself “Bob-zilla.”
“He’s progressing into a wrestler,” Botelho continued. “Now he’s using his techniques.”
Ennis’ win catapulted the Panthers past the Cougars for a 33-30 lead, but Half Moon Bay closed the show in style. Up first was Cade Duncan at 222. Wrestling in his first dual meet of the season as he recovered from an injury, Duncan wasted little time in recording a pin, just 57 seconds into the first round, with the Cougars retaking the lead in the process, 36-33.
“It’s good to have Duncan back. … The kids kind of rally around him,” Eki said. “[The pin] was huge for us.”
That set up the final match of the night at heavyweight. Whoever won would clinch the team match.
Half Moon Bay’s Caspian Grabowski, ranked No. 3 in the Central Coast Section, has faced some of the best wrestlers in the state this season, mostly in tournaments.
This was the first time this season he was wrestling for his team with something on the line.
Grabowski and Burlingame’s Xavier Bruening, ranked No. 9 in CCS, got off to a methodical start. Bruening was looking for an early takedown, but Grabowski rode him out and got back to standing. There wasn’t a lot of action as the two looked for a weakness to exploit.
“Cas is capable of doing big things, but we told him to tone it down,” Eki said. “Not do anything crazy.”
The first period ended scoreless, but it wasn’t long before Grabowski took control of the match. After Bruening took a 1-0 lead with an escape from bottom position to start the second period, Grabowski responded with a reversal and a takedown for a 4-1 advantage. He increased his lead to 7-1 with a near-fall with about 35 seconds left in the period.
Bruening was able to ride out the period and force the third. He picked up a point on another escape before Grabowski rounded out the scoring with another takedown to clinch a 9-2 victory and give the Cougars the team victory.
Grabowski said he was aware of the gravity of the match, but tried to put that aside.
“I’ve learned that if let that stuff get in my head, I can’t wrestle my best,” Grabowski said. “I thought [the team] match would be close, but not to down the last match close.”
Grabowski’s win wrapped up an entertaining night of wrestling in Half Moon Bay. The match of the night came at 115, where Half Moon Bay’s Tommy Sendino and Burlingame’s Evan Pazzo went back and forth. Sendino led 2-0 after the first period and increased his lead to 7-0 before Pazzo started to rally. He got a 2-point reversal and 2-point near-fall over the final 35 seconds of round to close to 7-4 going into the third. Sendino immediately picked up 2 more points on a reversal, but Pazzo returned the favor. A penalty point for an illegal hold against Pazzo gave Sendino a little more breathing room and when he put Pazzo on his back for 2 more points, he led 12-6.
But Pazzo got a reversal and a near-fall for 5 quick points and suddenly he trailed by just 1, 12-11, with just under a minute to go.
But Sendino held off Pazzo with a 1-point escape and a takedown to post an exhausting 15-11 victory.
Other Half Moon Bay winners included: Fernando Diaz-Marquez by pin (122), Marcos Bautista (140), Bryan Thorne (162) and Eddy Lopez by forfeit (172).
Burlingame got wins from Vincent Ruocco (108), Kent Liao by pin (128), Josh Wong (134) and Kyle Botelho by forfeit (147).
“We’re not done yet (in winning a PAL title),” Eki said. “(But) this is a big step.”
