While Peninsula sports fans debated the pros and cons of the Aragon football team forfeiting its game to Menlo-Atherton Friday night, there was another controversy on the other side of the country.
Saturday, The New York Times had a follow-up of a football coach for a high school team on Long Island who was suspended for his team’s game this past Friday after being accused of running up the score in a 61-13 win Oct. 25, a story first reported by Newsday.
According to the report, there is a rule among Nassau County schools that if a high school football team wins a game by more than 42 points, the head coach must go before a special review board and explain his actions — namely, what was the reason for winning the game by more than 42 points?
If the panel accepts the reasoning, the coach and team can go about their business. Disagree? Head coach is suspended for one game.
In this instance, the winning team was up by 35 points in the final quarter before the coach finally pulled his starters. When asked why, the coach said he still believed the game was still in doubt, even up 35 points with under 12 minutes to play.
Yeah — that didn’t fly.
An official with the National Federation of State High School Associations, the organization that oversees most high school sports in the nation, told the Times that most high school organizations go to a running clock once a lead gets to be more than 40 points. That is the system used in the Central Coast Section.
So, what is the right way to prevent blowouts? Or do they need to be prevented at all? It’s a loaded question that does not necessarily have a right answer, but it certainly makes for lively conversation.
You got to hand it to the Woodside football team. It would have been easy for the program to simply go through the motions for the rest of the season after having to forfeit its Week 5, non-league game to Burlingame. This a week after the Wildcats’ game against Seaside was abandoned in the fourth quarter because the Spartans were up 28-0 and Woodside had been decimated by injuries.
It was the result of that game that led to the decision to forfeit the Burlingame match.
But here we are, four weeks later, and following their 54-0 shellacking of South City, the Wildcats have a chance to do something they haven’t done since 2013: finish the season with a winning division record.
The Wildcats go into their season-finale Friday night not against rival Menlo-Atherton — that game was canceled after last season because of the disparity between the programs — but against Ocean Division foe Jefferson. Woodside is 2-2 and a win over the Grizzlies would give the Wildcats a 3-2 record — its best record since a 3-2 mark in Ocean Division play six years ago.
The CCS volleyball playoffs got underway Saturday and about the only “upset” was No. 6 Menlo-Atherton knocking off No. 3 Palo Alto in five sets in the Open Division. The bulk of the brackets, however, get into full swing as San Mateo County will see 12 teams in action tonight. See the Daily Journal’s “What’s On Tap” for a schedule of games.
And while volleyball will crown section champions Saturday, there is a ton of other playoff events going on. The PAL girls’ tennis individual tournament will take place Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with first and second round of singles play at Burlingame while doubles will be played at San Mateo. All subsequent rounds, however, will be played at Burlingame. Wednesday’s matches begin at 12:30, with the championship matches slated for 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Friday and Saturday, the Crystal Springs Cross Country Course will come alive. Friday, the West Bay Athletic League will run its championships at the Belmont course. Saturday, the PAL takes over.
And let’s not forget that it’s “Rivalry Week” for most of the PAL football teams Friday night and Saturday.
If future success at the varsity level is predicated on the success of the junior varsity team, then the Hillsdale girls’ water polo team could be on the move up the PAL Ocean Division standings next year.
That’s because the Knights’ JV squad recently completed an unbeaten season, going 10-0-2 in capturing the Ocean Division JV title.
The Hillsdale varsity squad finished in a tie for fifth in the Ocean Division with a 5-9 record.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117.
