Just how confusing are the messages from different part of the state regarding the return of high school sports? On Friday, the Los Angeles Times reported that, Austin Beutner, Los Angeles Unified School District superintendent, said the return of sports won’t happen in his district on Dec. 14, the date set by the California Interscholastic Federation, the governing body of high school sports in the state as the first day of practice for “Season 1.”
On Monday, however, Beutner said schools and coaches in his district can begin conditioning workouts Nov. 9.
For Los Angeles, the situation is one that is keeping a lot of people still hunkered down. L.A. County is still in the purple tier, the worst of the four-tiered, color-coded system used by the state to assess COVID-19 conditions.
The fact that the guy making the decision sounds wishy-washy is a problem. On one hand, sports won’t start Dec. 14, but student-athletes can start training for a season that won’t happen?
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: how does any of this make sense? Once again, officials are not keeping anyone in the loop and it starts from the top. Any time a coach asks his district or county officials about moving forward and increasing athletic activity, almost assuredly those coaches are being directed to the state’s guidelines for the return of youth sports — which were last updated Aug. 3.
So state officials are saying nothing has changed in the last two months? Conditions have remained exactly as they did at the end of summer?
Of course things have changed. In fact, things look to be heading in the right direction with San Mateo County moving into the orange tier and the loosening of restrictions that come with it. Here’s hoping the San Mateo County community continues to pull on the same end of rope and gets us into the yellow before December.
***
Another athlete with local ties will continue his career at Menlo College, which is turning into quite the pipeline for San Mateo County athletes.
Former Hillsdale standout catcher Matt Leung is joining the Oaks’ baseball team.
Leung, a 2018 Hillsdale graduate, started his college career at Skyline. He got out of gate fast this season, batting .441 in a handful of games before the pandemic wiped out the season. For his Skyline career, Leung batted .293, with 12 doubles and 25 RBIs.
***
CIF announced the Central Coast Section coaches selected for the National Federation of High Schools California Coach of the Year honors for the 2019-2020 season.
Five San Mateo County coaches were among the 18 CCS coaches who received nominations:
• Albert Caruana, Crystal Springs Uplands School, girls’ cross country;
• Jeff Scheller, San Mateo, football;
• Ken Anderson, El Camino, boys’ soccer;
• Jose Navarrette, Woodside, girls’ soccer; and
• Dave Owdom, Aragon, girls’ tennis.
***
The Positive Coaching Alliance is accepting nominations for its annual National Double-Goal Coach Award, which offers a $10,000 prize to the winner.
The PCA is a nonprofit organization that helps build better athletes through better and more positive coaching.
According to a press release from PCA, “A Double-Goal Coach strives to win while also pursuing the more important goal of teaching life lessons through sports while teaching players how to honor the game.”
To nominate a coach, go to positivecoach.org and click on the “awards” button at the top of the page.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.