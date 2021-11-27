Now state No. 4 ranked College of San Mateo (9-1) will host No. 7 Fresno City College (8-2) in a first round California Community College Athletic Association football regional playoff game at noon at College Heights Stadium. The CCCAA has confirmed the 8-team field for the 2021 state playoffs.
Now No. 1 City College of San Francisco (10-0) entertains No. 9 American River (6-4) at the same time.
Winners will meet in the Dec. 4 Nor Cal title game for a berth in the state finals at the SoCal champ Dec. 11. South pairings have No. 5 Riverside CC (8-2), the reigning state champion from its 2019 finals win over CSM, at No. 2 Ventura (10-0) and No. 6 College of the Canyons (7-2) at No. 3 Golden West (10-0).
CSM won an early season “battle of unbeatens” at Fresno’s Ratcliffe Stadium, 38-27, in September, prior to the start of league play. The Bulldogs’ returning all-state quarterback Luke Bottari threw a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns passes to Mason Starling for the comeback victory. Bottari threw for 227 and three TDs, with no interceptions, in the game.
Fresno went unbeaten again after that – securing the Valley League title, before losing the season finale at district rival Reedley College, 34-30. CSM continued unbeaten and was top ranked in the state until failing to execute another fourth period rally against City College of San Francisco in their finale. Driving for the potential winning TD and a 5-peat in the Bay 6 League, the Bulldogs were thwarted by a pass interception at the CCSF 30-yard line with 59 seconds remaining.
5,388 PACK STADIUM, 24K WATCH ON TV: Two kneel downs by the Rams ended San Mateo’s “twin” 24-game regular season and 24-game league win streaks in front of a crowd of 5,388. The KOFY TV-20 live viewing audience was rated at 24,000 households, with another 6,000 U-tube internet viewers and a national cable (ATT U-verse and DirecTV audience on Next Level Sports). It was among the largest audiences for a community college game.
