Thanks in part to a demanding schedule as College of San Mateo’s head volleyball coach, Katie Goldhahn doesn’t usually have time to watch a lot of TV.
That all goes out the window when the Summer Olympic Games roll around, though. A fierce competitor during her college days at Stanford — where she won an NCAA national championship in 2004 — her fandom of elite volleyball runs deep.
It’s more than fandom that connected Goldhahn to USA Volleyball and the 2020 Summer Games. There were five former Stanford players on roster between the U.S. men’s, women’s and beach teams this year. That includes Goldhahn’s former Cardinal teammate, Foluke Atinuke Gunderson, a veteran 6-3 middle blocker who fronted the United States to its first-ever gold medal in women’s volleyball.
“I think I watched more TV in the last two and a half weeks than I did in the last two and a half months,” Goldhahn said.
One of the strange things about this year’s Olympics was it marked the first time Goldhahn has seen competitive indoor volleyball matches in quite some time. With the cancelation of the 2020 California Community College Athletic Association season, CSM hasn’t fielded an indoor team since 2019.
As it currently stands, the Lady Bulldogs are set to open their 2021 season Aug. 28 at home in with a non-conference matchup against Taft College. CSM will field an all-new team compared to its 2019 roster, predominantly consisting of freshmen.
CSM was coming off its most successful season in 2019 since the volleyball program was re-added to the sports curriculum three years earlier. Then when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and the 2020 season was summarily canceled, Goldhahn’s mission of keeping the program moving forward became infinitely more complicated. It was a matter of simply keeping players enrolled in school and engaged in the sport she loves.
“It was a mix of emotions and hurdles,” Goldhahn said, “but proves to be so instrumental to where we are right now. Because it feels so good with where our program is and where we are as a part of it. With those who stuck through it through this experience, it taught them so many important life attributes — perseverance, grit — and those are all the things we pride ourselves on in our program.”
The San Mateo County Community College District was in line with the strictest campus access in the county. Even through recent summer sessions, the only on-campus classes have been those deemed essential, such as science labs. A vast majority of the curriculum was relegated to online learning.
Athletics teams were allowed to resume on-campus activities outdoors earlier this year. With this, the indoor volleyball team took to practicing outdoors on the Bulldog Stadium football field, or off campus on the beach volleyball courts at Notre Dame-Belmont. All the while, the Bulldogs were hoping to get the OK to return to action for an abbreviated spring season.
“They stuck through it all summer, all fall (of 2020),” Goldhahn said. “Our progression was remote workouts, remote film via Zoom, it went to makeshift conditioning on the football field, makeshift conditioning outdoors. … Like every program you’re being creative to keep these kids engaged and keep them healthy … and at the same time if there was a green light, be ready to go.”
The indoor team never got that green light. The CSM beach volleyball did return to limited action, playing eight scrimmages with 10 players on roster, the minimum number needed to field an official beach team.
“That was us without any subs,” Goldhahn said.
But these eight scrimmages were key to keeping the CSM volleyball program moving forward, in what was otherwise a tenuous year that Goldhahn said had her players lacking stability and consistency, leaving them questioning not just their futures in athletics, but their overall academic futures.
“That was our mantra is: ‘You guys deserve this, this is your time to compete,’” Goldhahn said. “We didn’t have as successful of a season as we wanted … but let’s just start back up and get playing, and feel like we are a part of this college squad.”
This hybrid volleyball approach of both the indoor and outdoor games wouldn’t have been an option for volleyball programs in Goldhahn’s playing days. A standout setter from 2002-05, she landed at Stanford three years after the graduation of Kerri Walsh.
The summer prior to Goldhahn’s junior season, at the 2004 Summer Games in Athens, Walsh and Misty May put beach volleyball on the international map by capturing their first of three consecutive Olympic gold medals in the sport. Later that year, Stanford’s indoor team celebrated the program’s sixth all-time national championship, and its last until the three most recent titles in 2016, ’18 and ’19.
“I think our era, it was you were indoor and indoor only,” Goldhahn said. “I think it’s a beautiful thing now … they’re doing both and it helps both of their games tremendously.”
