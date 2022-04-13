College of San Mateo had a school record-smashing day at the Mt. SAC Relays Saturday at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, site of the 2022 California Community College state meet.
CSM finished the 4x100 relay in a time of 41.71 to break the more than 50-year-old school mark of 41.74, set in 1965. The Bulldogs record quartet had Jared St. Onge (Westmoor) on the leadoff, followed by Nathaniel Mata (Hillsdale), Deon McCauley (San Mateo) and anchor Johnny Goode (Hillsdale). State season leader and host Mt. SAC won the race in 40.70.
Goode also won the 200 meters in a Coast Conference leading 21.66 seconds (No. 2 in Northern California) and was second in the 400 meters in 48.11 (No. 3 in the state). He now ranks No. 5 in both events on the all-time CSM lists.
CSM thrower Liam Laughlin (Aragon) was the field event star, winning the shot put at 51 feet, 2 3/4 inches (No. 3 in the state), placing second in the javelin throw (179-4), and fourth in the discus throw (146-5), improving to No. 10 in the state with the platter. Also in the field, Anthony Sheridan (Westmoor) pole vaulted a Coast conference leading 14-3 1/4 and ranks No. 3 in NorCal.
Donovan Garcia was fourth in the 110 meter high hurdles, improving his Coast Conference leading mark to 14.90 (No. 2 in NorCal) — now ranking No. 7 on the all-time CSM list. The Hillsdale High grad was second in the 400 hurdles (54.60), No. 4 in the state this season
Shannen Dorn (Westmoor) ran fifth in the women’s 1,500 meters (5:11.67) and 11th in the 800 meters (2:38.32)
Evelyn Contreras long jumped a Coast Conference leading 17-4, ranking third in Northern California and equaling the No. 5 all-time CSM mark.
Skyline moves into second in Coast Conference North baseball
The Coast North baseball standings were jumbled last week. College of San Mateo upset leader West Valley, 8-3, on Tuesday to move into a virtual tie for the lead. The Bulldogs then comopleted a 12-inning darkness game with Chabot on Thursday with a 3-2 victory in 14 innings on Nolan Ackerman’s walkoff RBI single to create an actual first place deadlock with West Valley — for a few hours — until the day’s regularly scheduled game was played. The Bulldogs subsequently lost to Chabot, 6-0 and again on Saturday, 3-2, to fall two games back.
Skyline took advantage, winning all three games for the week, 1-0 over Chabot, and then two with Cañada, 8-3 and 12-4.
That left West Valley (10-2, 20-12), alone at the top, a game ahead of runner-up Skyline (9-3, 23-7) – with CSM (8-4, 17-13) in third place. Chabot (6-6, 18-12) held the fourth spot. The stage was set for this week’s Skyline’s showdown contests with West Valley.
San Mateo can still control its own destiny. Following upcoming games with Cañada on Saturday and Tuesday, the Bulldogs finish league play with home and home contests each against both Skyline and West Valley.
CSM softball on 18-game win streak
After being idle for nearly two weeks, San Mateo’s softball team (28-2) expects to resume play Wednesday in a non-league game with Coast runner-up San Jose CC (31-3 overall),. The Bulldogs will then host Chabot in a Coast Conference game Thursday and visit Santa Rosa for a doubleheader Saturday.
The Coast Conference-leading Lady Bulldogs (10-0) have an 18-game wining streak, including last week’s forfeit victory over former league power Ohlone.
Beach volleyball win streak at four in a row
CSM’s beach volleyball team is riding a 4-game winning streak after dispatching Fresno, 3-2, and De Anza, 5-0, last week. CSM is third in the Coast Conference with a 4-2 record (8-4 overall).
Winning key matches against Fresno were the No. 2 duo of Siulolo Folau and Ashley Chacon; also the No. 3 pair of Allister Borabo and Valerie Bruk.
San Mateo plays Coast leader Cabrillo (6-0, 15-1) and runner-up West Valley (7-1, 12-4) on Friday in Santa Cruz, starting at noon.
