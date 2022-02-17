For only a second-year program, the College of San Mateo men’s basketball team finds itself in solid contention for a state playoff berth, competing in the toughest conference for the state’s 100 two-year college teams.
State No. 1 ranked City College of San Francisco (25-1) and No. 3 Las Positas College (22-2) are 1-2 in the Coast North Conference. They play the potential title decider in Livermore on Friday. CCSF (12-0 Coast North) won the first round meeting in San Francisco, the only league setback for LPC (9-1). CCSF has not lost a league game since 2017.
CSM (17-8, 6-5 Coast North) is a very respectable state No. 15 and has effectively engaged those top two Northern California teams, which account for four of the Bulldog league losses.
With less than two weeks of regular season play remaining, the Bulldogs are in fourth place in the Coast North, just a half game behind Chabot (with which they split their season series). Chabot (15-8, 6-4) plays at CCSF Wednesday night.
Skyline (13-13, 5-7) is in fifth place, two games behind the Bulldogs, with two contests remaining – Wednesday at sixth place Foothill (7-18, 4-7) and Friday’s finale at CSM, both at 7 p.m. The Trojans, therefore, remain in playoff contention.
CSM hosts eighth place Ohlone on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Bulldogs also have a make-up at Ohlone on Feb. 24.
Cañada (4-20, 1-10) hosts Las Positas Wednesday at 7 p.m., then finishes with two games against last place Ohlone, Feb. 21 in Redwood City and Feb. 22 in Fremont.
Skyline, CSM women still in playoff chase, face off Friday
Skyline College is just a half game behind City College of San Francisco (5-1) in the tight Coast North women’s basketball race, tied with Chabot at 5-2. College of San Mateo (3-3) remains in contention.
Skyline (18-5 overall), ranked No. 14 in the state, has split its two league games with No. 9 CCSF (16-5) and Chabot (12-11) and won the first round meeting with visiting No. 19 CSM (13-6).
The Lady Trojans play at Foothill Wednesday at 5 p.m., then at CSM on Friday.
San Mateo hosts sixth place Ohlone on Wednesday (5 p.m.) and closes with the other three contenders. The Lady Bulldogs entertain the co-second place teams: Skyline on Friday (5 p.m.) and Chabot on Feb. 23 (5:30 p.m.). CSM finishes at leader (and state No. 9) City College of San Francisco on Feb. 25 (5 p.m.).
Skyline baseball off to a 9-1 start
Skyline College is off to a 9-1 start in non-league baseball play. That includes a current 9-game winning streak since a season opening 3-1 setback to Fresno City College. The Trojans quickly reversed that in a rematch, starting their current run with a 6-4 win over the Rams, who were ranked No. 6 in Northern California in the first coaches poll.
Over the past week, No. 15 Skyline won a pair of games with Solano, 16-2 and 4-3, and swept a trio from Shasta, 13-0, 5-1, and 10-6. They started February with three wins over 12th ranked Butte.
Cañada College is 1-5, including an impressive win over preseason NorCal No. 1 Sacramento City College.
CSM baseball ranked No. 4 in Northern California
The CSM baseball team, ranked No. 4 in Northern California, ran over visiting College of Marin, 15-1, in its latest outing. An 18-inning attack was led by outfielder Connor Hennings with four hits, including two doubles, and four RBIs. Kai Hori had a 3-run homer. Nolan Ackerman had three RBIs. John Kane scored three times.
The Bulldogs (5-3) had earlier suffered an 11 inning, 5-4, setback to visiting Sierra College. Although outhitting the Mariners, 12-8, the Bulldogs committed a pair of errors. CSM led, 3-1, after seven innings, but gave up single runs in the final two regular frames to send it to extra innings. Sierra got a pair of runs in the top of the 11th. Hennings singled home Kodai Yaoita in the bottom of the 11th and advanced John Kane to third. But both runners were left stranded. Hennings had two hits in the game, including a double, and two RBIs.
CSM softball riding a nine-game winning streak
College of San Mateo women’s softball team remains undefeated in Northern California and has a 9-game winning streak since a narrow, 6-5, season opening loss to Mt. San Antonio College.
CSM has outscored those nine foes, 75-4. Last week, San Mateo swept a double header with Merced, 8-0, 11-1; then defeated College of the Redwoods, 11-1, and American River 5-0.
Makaila Tuakoi leads the Bulldogs with a .647 batting average (11 for 17). She has two home runs, three doubles, and 13 RBIs. Sarah Giles is hitting .450 with 11 RBIs.
