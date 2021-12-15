College of San Mateo linebacker Demarii Blanks was voted Bay 6 Conference Defensive Player of the Year.
The 6-0, 230-pound sophomore out of Carlmont High School had 42 tackles and three sacks for the Bulldogs. He also forced a pair of fumbles, had two pass break-ups and an interception, as the Bulldogs completed a terrific 10-2 campaign — just failing to repeat as Bay 6 and Northern California champions.
Their only losses came to City College of San Francisco, in both the conference and Northern California title games. CCSF finished state and nationally top-ranked at 13-0, winning the California Community College state championship Saturday with a 22-19 victory over defending champion Riverside City College.
Blanks played both running back and linebacker during his time at Carlmont and was used in the offensive backfield his first season at CSM before moving to linebacker.
Both quarterback Luke Bottari (Serra) and running back Darrell Page (St. Francis) repeated as first team offense honorees.
Bottari, a first team all-state selection as a freshman in 2019, set a CSM career record with 46 touchdown passes. He completed 342 of 557 passes for 4,673 yards in two seasons. He had the state’s No. 2 collegiate pass efficiency rating in the National Division this season, 168.3.
Page, also a first team all-state pick as a freshman, rushed for 1,640 yards in his CSM career, No. 4 on the Bulldogs record list.
CSM also had selections at wide receiver in Mason Starling and tight en Anthony Landphere (St. Francis), plus offensive lineman Daniel Taumalolo (Carlmont).
Starling had 13 TD receptions this season (No. 3 on the all-time CSM list) and 19 in his Bulldogs career, one short of the record (held by two former players).
Jalen Lampley, an All-America pick as a freshman in 2018, was again the return specialist, leading the state much of the season in punt and kickoff returns.
Gabe Plascencia was recognized as the top kick-scorer after setting CSM records this season with 14 field goals and 99 points, leading the state.
On defense, CSM had unanimous selections at defensive back, Ryan Cooper, and on the defensive line, Noah Lavulo (Burlingame). Also honored on the first team were DB Noah Rodriguez and DL Sekai Samuelu.
CSM Honorable Mention selections: JT Reed, offensive line; Kavika Baumgartner, defensive line; Taniela Latu, linebacker; Dillon Juniel, defensive back.
Quartet of county players make all-conference for Foothill
Foothill College, which finished 3-2 in the American-Pacific 7 conference, behind Feather River and Contra Costa, had nine players make first-team, all-conference.
Four of them played their high school ball at San Mateo County schools. Aajon Johnson, a sophomore out of Menlo-Atherton, was a first-team, quarterback selection. Joining him were fellow M-A grads — freshman linebacker Kilifi Leaaetoa and freshman offensive lineman Curtis Francis.
On the defensive side, Sam Kolokihakafisi, a sophomore from San Mateo, was a defensive lineman selection.
Daily Journal sports editor Nathan Mollat contributed to this report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.