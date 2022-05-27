Donovan Garcia made his mark on the College of San Mateo record lists in his first season of hurdling and running for the Bulldogs, capped by a fourth-place finish in the 400 hurdles at last week’s California Community College Athletic Association Championships at Mt. San Antonio College.
His time of 53.47 second ranks No. 4 all-time on the Bulldogs top ten list for the event – in the college’s 100th year of athletic competition.
The Hillsdale High grad also ran a key leg on the meet-concluding 4 x 400 meter relay team which finished seventh in 3:17.50 – capping a three-event finals day. He was also a finalist in the 110 meter hurdles, placing ninth. His 14.90 season best is No. 10 on the state season list and No. 7 all-time at San Mateo.
Johnny Goode, another Hillsdale alum, anchored the relay in 47.2 after earlier placing seventh in the 400 meter race in 49.41. Goode’s season best 400 of 48.11, at the Mt. SAC Relays in April, ranks seventh on the state season list and No. 5 on the Bulldogs’ all-time list. The quartet included Liam Kilbridge and Evan Forsman.
And CSM does have some elite history in the event. Bulldogs alum Archie Williams was the 1936 Olympic champion at 400 meters.
The Bulldogs had run 3:16.91 in the Northern California Championships, CSM’s No. 5 all-time team.
Goode had also anchored a CSM 4 x 100 meter school record quartet in 41.71 at the Mt. SAC Relays.
Sarelis Villalobos-Martinez was seventh in the women’s 400 meters in 57.34, No. 4 on the all-time CSM list.
Liam Laughlin concluded a great season starring as the top all-around thrower in Northern California. He was a contender in three state events, headlined by a third-place finish in the shot with a put of 50 feet, 8 1/4 inches. The Aragon High grad also placed eighth in the javelin throw (165-0) and 10th in the discus throw (145-4).
Laughlin’s season bests all ranked high on the final state season lists: Javelin, 185-11 (No. 2), shot put, 51-5 1/2 (No. 3), and discus, 152-1 (No. 8). He put his mark on the all-time San Mateo top-10 in the javelin at No. 5.
CSM also had the No. 13 performer in the javelin throw at the state meet in Milo Greenwood (153-10). His season best of 168-11 at the Coast conference championships ranks No. 10 in the state for the season.
San Mateo pole vaulter Anthony Sheridan (out of Westmoor High) placed 11th at 13-3 1/2.
The Bulldogs qualified eight athletes in 11 competitions for the state finals.
