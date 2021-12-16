Still think “JUCO” football is “Last Chance U?” For whatever reason, there is still a stigma attached to playing sports at the community college level. Many student-athletes — and their parents — think junior-college athletics is beneath them. They clutch their pearls when they think of their child going to a two-year school.
The negative connotations surrounding community college football were further ingrained with the Netflix series “Last Chance U,” in which a film crew followed one junior college team for an entire season. Laney College-Oakland was featured in Season 2.
The reality is, for many JUCO athletes, community college athletics is simply a stepping stone to bigger and better things. Take the College of San Mateo football team, for example. On Wednesday, CSM defensive lineman Noah Lavulo, who wrecked shop during his time at Burlingame, announced on Twitter he has signed with San Jose State. That offer wasn’t there for him out of high school. Ryan Cooper, a sophomore defensive back who won a state championship with Wilcox-Santa Clara in 2018, announced he signed to continue his education and play football at Oregon State. At about the same time, Mason Starling, a sophomore wide receiver for the Bulldogs from Rainier Beach High School in Tacoma, Washington, announced he had signed with Cal.
CSM defensive back Noah Rodriguez, a sophomore out of Milpitas, and De’Aundre Cruz, a linebacker from Guam, both signed with State University New York-Stony Brook. Tre Hines, a sophomore wide receiver from Dublin, signed with University of Buffalo; Anthony Lamphere, a tight end from St. Francis, signed with University of Memphis.
You get my point. The list will grow — for both players from CSM and other community colleges around the nation.
Not everyone is ready for the rigors of four-year college — whether as simply a student or a student-athlete — right out of high school. Community college allows both types of students the chance to get exposed to the college lifestyle and how to navigate through it. I spent two years at a community college before going off to get my degree at a four-year school. I qualified for a four-year out of high school and spent one semester at a small private school before “bouncing back” to the JC level. It was there that I found my passion for journalism.
For many junior college athletes, it’s not the last chance, it’s the first chance and it’s up to the athlete to grab it.
***
It always takes something special happening to realize how special things are.
Take Bay Area professional sports, for example. If you are from the Bay, as I am, and grew up a fan of the local teams, we are experiencing a golden era the likes of which not many get to watch again and it wasn’t driven home until this week as Golden State’s Steph Curry chased the all-time NBA 3-point record.
The Bay Area is home to be the best football player of all time, Jerry Rice; one of the top 5 baseball players of all time, Barry Bonds; the best shooter in NBA history and one of the most durable players in NHL history in the Sharks’ Patrick Marleau — who last season passed the great Gordie Howe for most NHL games played.
Warriors and San Francisco Giants fans have experienced the joy of winning three championships in five years and along with that are a who’s who of the sports’ greats: Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant with the Warriors; Buster Posey, Brandon Crawford, Madison Bumgarner and Tim Lincecum with the Giants; Joe Montana, Steve Young, Terrell Owens, etc., with the 49ers.
The list goes on and on. Can’t understand how it lasts so long (and if you get this line, you’re a real Bay Area fan).
***
My wife won a virtual-reality gaming system during her company’s Christmas party and I have to say, I don’t know how gaming consoles like Sony’s PlayStation or Microsoft’s Xbox will compete because it is super cool.
There is still some issues for those of us who HAVE to wear glasses, but it’s a minor complaint.
So being the sports fan I am, I almost immediately downloaded a golf game and let me tell you, the “pro” level is off the charts. If you have a flaw in your swing, it will translate to the game.
Let’s just say it’s a lot easier to hit a mulligan in virtual reality than it is to dig into your golf bag for another $4 golf ball.
The mechanics of the game made me wonder if this can be used as an actual training device to help my golf game. I think the biggest drawback in that department is that you’re not actually holding a club, so the weight and gravity you would use in real life is missing in the game.
But other than that, I think it’s a great alternative to actually playing if you don’t have time or the weather is not cooperating.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117. To report scores or have tips, email sports@smdailyjournal.com.
