CSM football: Ezra Moleni

CSM running back Ezra Moleni is Northern California’s top National Division runner,averaging 91.6 yards per game. National Division teams are eligible to play for a state title.

 Patrick Nguyen

Northern California’s top community college football team, College of San Mateo (5-0), has its sights on new winning streaks as Bay 6 Conference play gets underway Saturday with No. 8 Laney-Oakland (4-1) visiting the No. 2 Bulldogs at 1 p.m.

CSM had two 24-game regular season and conference winning streaks heading into the 2021 league finale, which ended with a 31-27 last minute setback to eventual state and national champion City College of San Francisco. After four league titles, that prevented the Bulldogs from a 5-peat in the Bay 6.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription