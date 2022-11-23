It’s official. College of San Mateo is the top seed and will entertain No. 4 Modesto in a first round California Community College Athletic Association state playoff game at noon Saturday at College Heights Stadium.
No. 3 American River will play No. 2 Laney-Oakland in the other semifinal game.
The Bulldogs, ranked No. 3 in the state, have defeated the other three Northern California playoff qualifiers on their way to capturing the Bay 6 Conference co-championship. In non-conference play, CSM (9-1) beat both Modesto (6-5), 35-14 and followed that with a 24-14 win over American River (8-2). CSM earned the top seed by beating Laney, with which the Bulldogs shared the Bay 6 title..
Overall, eight of CSM’s wins came against teams who qualified for postseason play.
As the top seed, the Bulldogs will be at home throughout the playoffs. They are in line to host the NorCal title game on Dec. 3 and then the state finals on Dec. 10.
San Mateo has reached the state finals three times — but is still looking for its first state championship. The first time was in 2009, when Mt. San Antonio won at San Mateo. Fullerton beat the Bulldogs in the 2017 title game in Sacramento, but later vacated the crown due to eligibility issues. CSM remains the 2017 runner-up, with no state champion recognized. Riverside won the 2019 championship over San Mateo, also in Sacramento. A Bay 6 team has been in every state title game since 2017, with City College of San Francisco defeating Riverside City College for the 2021 title.
CSM dominates All-Bay 6 selections
Bulldogs’ running back Ezra Moleni was voted the All-Bay 6 Conference Offensive Player of the Year as Bulldogs players dominated selections at most positions. Freshman quarterback Richie Watts was a unanimous choice, as was tight end Brendon Doyle — along with offensive linemen Moye Messiyah and John Bolles (Jefferson).
Moleni led the North’s National Division in rushing (89.4 yards per game) and in rushing touchdowns (13). He was the top Bay 6 all-purpose runner (102.3 average). Watts paced league signal callers with a 169.9 efficiency rating (No. 3 in the state).
On defense, the Bulldogs had top/unanimous selections at defensive back with interceptions leader Justin Sinclair, who led the North’s National Division with five. Also earning unanimous picks were lineman Kavika Baumgartner and linebacker Taniela Latu (Serra) was also a unanimous pick.
Gabe Plascencia repeated as the all-conference placekicker, leading all NorCal National Division players with 65 points. Punting choice Caleb Ojeda led the north with a 40.5 average.
CSM head coach Tim Tulloch shared Coach of the Year honors with Laney’s John Beam.
Also selected to the first team were CSM wide receiver Reymello Murphy, defensive back Tyrice Ivy (Sacred Heart Cathedral), defensive lineman Noa Ngalu (Menlo-Atherton), and linebacker Malik Johnson (Menlo-Atherton).
Men’s basketball
CSM improves to 6-0 to start the season
Among the 100 men’s community college men’s basketball teams in California, only one has a better record entering this week than 6-0 College of San Mateo.
CSM needed overtime to beat Contra Costa, 80-78, to sweep a pair of games at the CSM Classic last weekend. Coast South conference member West Valley won both of its games at College Heights to go to 7-0 on the season.
CSM won the first game at the Classic, 68-67, over Cuesta. Five of the six Bulldogs wins have come by margins of five points or less and include a total of four extra periods played.
San Mateo’s Coast North Conference is proving to be the toughest in the state at 34-10 entering the week, with no team having more than a pair of losses. That includes Skyline (4-2) and Cañada (3-2). Defending state champion City College of San Francisco is 5-1 after having its 32-game winning streak stopped last week by unbeaten (6-0) Fullerton, 105-102, in overtime.
Soccer
Season ends for Cañada teams
After first-round playoff wins Wednesday, both the Cañada men’s and women’s teams lost in the second round to end their seasons.
The Cañada men (10-10-1), seeded No. 21, dropped a 2-0 decision to fifth-seeded Merced. After a scoreless first half, the Blue Devils scored in the 49th and 90th minute to post the win.
The Cañada women, seeded 11th and making its sixth straight playoff appearance, had to wait an extra day before dropping a 4-0 decision to No. 6 Lake Tahoe, which scored all four goals in the first half.
The game was originally scheduled for noon Saturday in South Lake Tahoe. The game, however, was moved to a 7 p.m. start Sunday in Davis.
